MMGNET Group: MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC New York Foster Connection Between Top Brands, Buyers and Sourcing Professionals this September

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC New York, MMGNET Group's must-attend wholesale events for the East coast market, reunite the fashion community to see the latest styles in person and foster connections in the U.S. fashion capital at the Javits Center, September 22-24, 2024.

Brands, buyers, media and fashion influencers will converge in New York City to preview upcoming collections at MAGIC New York from over 300 established and emerging designers across apparel, footwear, accessories and home, gift and beauty.

MAGIC New York will kick off the three-day event highlighting top brands across women's trend, young contemporary and modern sportswear exhibiting including Tribal, Barefoot Dreams, Katy Perry Collection, FRNCH, jewelry brand Little Words Project, with exciting labels Vera Bradley, Six Fifty Clothing and I Love Tyler Madison new to the MAGIC show floor. Buyers from key retailers such as Revolve, Shopbop and Bloomingdales are registered to attend MAGIC New York to get a first look at upcoming apparel, accessories, footwear, home, gift and beauty collections.

Committed to championing up-and-coming brands and boutiques, MAGIC New York will host educational sessions, including a panel with creative futures agency Fashion Snoops to unpack retail strategies and trends that define Spring/Summer 2025 in women's young contemporary fashion. In an exciting partnership with The Interline, MMGNET will present early findings and share vital action points based on data from its upcoming report that explores the evolving role of technology in the fashion industry.

"Supporting our community with key insights and actionable takeaways in addition to providing a gathering space in the U.S. fashion capital to conduct business and network is paramount to the future of the industry," says Jordan Rudow, vice president, MAGIC . "We want to ensure our content and experiences back brands and retailers of all sizes."

Alongside MAGIC New York, SOURCING at MAGIC New York appeals to attendees with a focus on supply chain efficiency, small batch orders and speed to market, offering wholesale brands and retail buyers access to a hand-curated selection of fashion manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, technology and sustainable solutions. Over 100 exhibiting manufacturers, suppliers and service providers representing over 14 countries, most notably Peru, Vietnam, Portugal, Turkey and Japan, will be represented at SOURCING at MAGIC New York.

"SOURCING at MAGIC New York has proven to be a strong draw for the Northeast and another touchpoint for the sourcing community," explains Andreu David, vice president, SOURCING at MAGIC . "Our emphasis on sustainability and the role of technology within the fashion industry ensures we, and by extension the MAGIC and SOURCING at MAGIC communities, are at the forefront of what is next."

Panel discussions at SOURCING at MAGIC will cover topics including sustainability within product development and the production process for entrepreneurs.

For more information or to register for MAGIC New York and SOURCING New York please visit www.findfashionevents.com and follow @sourcingatmagic and @magicfashionevents for the latest updates.

Buyers attending SOURCING at MAGIC New York come from key retailers such as Amazon, Macy's, Wayfair and Lord & Taylor.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend for the chance to meet with designers and speakers of interest. Members of the press can register to attend at? www.reg.fashionresource.com .

About MAGIC

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit? www.magicfashionevents.com .

About SOURCING at MAGIC

SOURCING at MAGIC allows fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING at MAGIC is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING at MAGIC consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit? www.sourcingatmagic.com .

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC - MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit? www.mmgnetgroup.com .

