Move Up ABA Maryland, LLC: Move Up ABA Revolutionizes Autism Care With Personalized In-Home ABA Therapy Services in Maryland

Move Up ABA Redefines Autism Care in Maryland with Groundbreaking In-Home Therapy Services

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Move Up ABA, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is transforming autism care in Maryland by offering highly personalized, in-home ABA therapy services for children and young adults aged 1-21. With a commitment to clinical excellence and a no-waitlist policy, Move Up ABA is setting new standards in autism support and care.

aba therapy maryland

a dedicated therapist is gently interacting with a young child with autism. The therapist is holding colorful toys and engaging the child in a playful and therapeutic activity

Move Up ABA Pioneers Customized Home-Based ABA Therapy for Maryland Families

Move Up ABA is transforming autism support across Maryland through its pioneering in-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. Specializing in tailored services for individuals aged 1-21, the company brings expert care directly to families, fostering growth in familiar environments.

At the heart of Move Up ABA's approach is a commitment to personalized, high-quality care. A company spokesperson elaborated on their methodology: "We strive for excellence - planning, monitoring, and assessing each client's care plan continuously so that real progress happens. Our team personalizes therapy for each child, accommodating family schedules and targeting goals that are important to the family."

Comprehensive ABA Therapy Services

To support children with autism and their families, Move Up ABA Maryland offers a range of services, including:

Personalized in-home ABA therapy

Parent/caregiver training

School Collaboration

Care coordination with other therapists

Benefits for Families and Children

With Move Up ABA's expert therapy services, families can expect:

Improved social skills and communication

Enhanced behavior management

Development of daily life skills

Increased independence and confidence

Flexible scheduling to suit family needs

About Move Up ABA

Move Up ABA is a leading provider of in-home ABA therapy services in Maryland. With a team of experienced Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), the Move Up ABA team has successfully supported hundreds of children with autism and their families over the last 15 years. The company's commitment to clinical excellence, authenticity, collaboration, and dedication ensures that every child receives the highest-quality care tailored to their individual needs.

Learn more about Move Up ABA and its in-home ABA therapy services at https://moveupaba.com or contact:

Contact Information:

Kelly McGuire

Chief Operating Officer

info@moveupaba.com

+1 (410) 618-5123

400 E Pratt St, Floor 8, Baltimore, MD 21202

Contact Information

Nathaniel Barz

CEO & Founder

nbarz@moveupaba.com

+1 (954) 304-9702

SOURCE: Move Up ABA Maryland, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.