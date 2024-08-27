ProfitRover Inc: KaizenPrice Rebrands as ProfitRover

Expanded vision focuses on helping businesses be more profitable with AI powered insights for scheduling, pricing, hours of operation and forecasting

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / KaizenPrice, an Atlanta-based provider of innovative pricing solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding as ProfitRover. This new identity reflects the company's expanded vision to help customers drive higher profitability by implementing smarter decision-making across multiple facets of their operations, regardless of size.





The rebranding to ProfitRover signifies a strategic evolution from core pricing solutions to a more comprehensive approach. While KaizenPrice was renowned for helping businesses make intelligent pricing decisions, ProfitRover takes this a step further with enhanced capabilities that span beyond pricing, focusing on optimizing staffing and operational hours to unlock additional opportunities for revenue growth and operational efficiency.

In addition to advanced pricing tools, ProfitRover introduces new features designed to assist businesses in making data-driven decisions related to staffing and hours of operation. These enhancements are aimed at helping their diverse clientele, which includes industries such as food service, personal care services, entertainment & recreation, and retail, streamline their operations and improve profitability. From single-location outlets to extensive chains, ProfitRover is equipped to support businesses of all sizes.

Andy Williamson, CEO of ProfitRover, commented on the rebranding, "We are extremely excited about the launch of ProfitRover and what it enables us to provide to our customers. Our goal is to democratize data-driven insights for all businesses - we believe everyone should have access to these types of analytics, and the transition to ProfitRover is a key part of achieving that mission. We are thrilled to bring all sorts of data and analytics within a single hub for these businesses with the sole mission of helping them achieve greater success. We look forward to pairing our new capabilities with our best-in-class customer service and commitment that has been a hallmark of KaizenPrice."

Fabrice Werner, President of the Splatter Studio in Atlanta, said, "We have been benefiting from ProfitRover's pricing and forecasting tools for several years. We are excited about the new functionality and know it will be a great contributor to helping us drive higher profitability."

ProfitRover remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive substantial value for our clients. Their expanded capabilities and new functionalities underscore their commitment to fostering smarter, more effective business practices across a broad range of industries.

For more information about ProfitRover, please visit their website at www.profitrover.com or contact them at hello@profitrover.com.

