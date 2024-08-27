CHiQ ColorLuxe Washing Machine: Laundry with Style and Efficiency

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ, a leading home appliance brand, blends smart technology with stylish design. The CHiQ ColorLuxe Washing Machine embodies CHiQ's philosophy of "Smart with Style", turning the tedium of washing laundry into less of a chore and more of a pleasure.

The CHiQ Difference: A Vibrant User Experience

A 13.5-inch ultra-wide LED color touch screen is a feature that distinguishes it from other washing machines. This is not only visually appealing but also serves as an intuitive control center, allowing users to easily navigate through a wide range of wash programs. With just "One Touch to Start," the CHiQ ColorLuxe brings a "Colorful Life" to your laundry routine.

Excelling in Energy Efficiency: Beyond A-Class

CHiQ's commitment to sustainability is evident in the ColorLuxe Washing Machine's energy efficiency, which surpasses A-class by an impressive 10%. This achievement reflects the brand's environmental consciousness and its dedication to creating appliances that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective.

Simplicity at your fingertips: One-Touch Smart wash

The One Touch Smart Wash feature caters to users who value time as much as simplicity. Simply touch the One Touch Smart Wash button and the machine will automatically set the water volume and time according to the amount of laundry deposited.

Space Upgrade: Compact Design with Large Capacity

With a countertop depth of only 530 mm, this washing machine fits perfectly into the cabinet. The unique design of the conical drum allows the machine to have an extra-large diameter of 530mm, which increases the vertical drop height of the load by 4% during the wash, helping to clean stubborn stains.

Experience the future of laundry, where every wash is an opportunity to celebrate the fusion of style and smart technology.

Customized Care for Every Fabric: 12 Wash Programs

The CHiQ ColorLuxe Washing Machine offers 12 distinct wash programs, each meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of various fabrics. Whether you're caring for delicate garments or tackling heavily soiled items, this diverse selection ensures that every piece of clothing receives the precise treatment it needs.

About CHiQ

CHiQ is a professional home appliance brand that continuously innovates technology in response to consumer demand. The product range of CHiQ includes a full set of home Internet consumer electronics, such as TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and monitors.

