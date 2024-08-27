The Ascendant Group: Ascendant Group Celebrates 20 Years of World-Class CEO and Executive Brand Building

Award-Winning Agency, Which Harnesses the Power of Human-to-Human Storytelling, Will Continue to Mark the Milestone Anniversary With a Series of Global Celebrations

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Ascendant Group, a global leader in CEO and executive branding, is proudly marking its 20th anniversary with a series of worldwide celebrations. Founded in 2004, Ascendant Group has spent two decades setting the standard for CEO branding. Ranked a PR News Top 100 Agency, and the No. 1 minority-owned PR company in the United States three years in a row, Ascendant Group CEO Raoul Davis, the originator of the modern CEO branding model, has consistently delivered innovative and strategic brand management to the world's top executives, ensuring their unique stories resonate in today's competitive marketplace.

Ascendant Group 20th Anniversary Celebration

Since its inception, Ascendant Group has been committed to innovation in CEO and executive branding. The firm's approach integrates strategic ideation, brand creation and management, PR, design, and publishing, among other services, to create cohesive and impactful brands. Ascendant's client roster includes Fortune 500 executives, venture-backed companies, socially responsible enterprises, and elite athletes transitioning to entrepreneurship.

The first celebratory event occurred in Los Angeles, where the evening featured testimonials from esteemed clients and collaborators. Dr. Sheri Riley, a best-selling author, executive coach, and leadership expert, who orchestrated the event, expressed her deep appreciation for the agency's unwavering support. Global entrepreneur Dame Shellie Hunt and National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of Fame journalist Neil Foote also highlighted Ascendant Group's invaluable contributions to their professional journeys. CEO Davis also shared his personal journey during the event - from overcoming academic challenges in his youth to establishing an award-winning global branding firm that serves C-suite executives and multi-million to billion-dollar enterprises.

"Our success is built on a deep understanding of our clients' needs and the ability to translate their vision into compelling narratives that resonate with their target audiences," Davis said.

As Ascendant Group looks to the future, the company is poised to continue its global impact. Celebrations will extend to international clients and team members at the Digital Confex in Dubai Oct. 17-18, followed by a Vision Party in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in early 2025, hosted by Kimberly S. Reed, Chief Transformational Officer (DEI&B) with the Reed Group and Senior Partner with Ascendant Group.

"Our mission is to continue elevating the leaders who inspire us," Davis remarked. "As the originator of the current CEO branding model, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what executive branding can achieve for another 20 years and beyond."

For more information, visit www.ascendantgroupbranding.com.

About Ascendant Group Branding

Ascendant Group Branding is a leading global CEO branding firm dedicated to transforming CEOs into recognized industry leaders. Through our comprehensive branding strategies, Ascendant Group Branding helps CEOs enhance their personal brand and elevate their influence, establishing a strong connection between their individual identity and corporate success. Those interested in U.S. or Europe support can reach out to ascendantgroupbranding.com.

Contact Information

Janie Mackenzie

Vice President - Public Relations

janie@ascendantgroupbranding.com

856.473.2166

SOURCE: Ascendant Group Branding

View the original press release on newswire.com.