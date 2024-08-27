The US Navy has funded Danish research on preventing biofouling while maintaining visible light transmission on underwater solar cells. The top solution uses ultra-low concentrations of nano-sized, seawater-soluble pigments. Power generation stayed close to 100% after 13 weeks underwater. Researchers funded by the US Navy have developed a novel coating for underwater solar cells that prevents biofouling while preserving visible light transmission. Biofouling, the attachment and growth of organisms, can reduce the optical efficiency of solar cells. These cells are used in unmanned and autonomous ...

