Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Chain Integration With ZEUS Blockchain Partners

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, is pleased to announce the integration of the ZEUS Chain on the company's NSAVx Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchange (CEX). ZEUS Blockchain Partners ("ZEUS"), will grant NSAV developer access to the ZEUS Layer 1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Proof of Authority (POA) blockchain. The first DApp to be launched under the partnership will combine the ZEUS NFT minting engine with NSAV to create tokenized securities for OTC Markets listings. The ZEUS NFT minting engine is available at https://www.zeusnftx.io/.

NSAV has been granted exclusive development rights by ZEUS to create a digital launchpad, allowing OTC Markets-listed companies to onboard their stock as tokenized securities on the ZEUS blockchain. This new platform, NSAVotcx.io, is scheduled to go live on September 1, 2024.

By tokenizing their stock, OTC Markets companies can enhance liquidity, reduce costs, improve transparency, and access new investor markets, ultimately supporting their growth and development in the digital asset space. With over 11,000 companies listed on OTC Markets, NSAV aims to onboard at least 10% of these companies by the end of Q4. The partnership's revenue model involves a split of transaction fees derived from the tokenized securities. For instance, if the average shareholder base of an OTC Markets company is 300 shareholders, and there are 11,000 listed companies, the goal is to onboard a minimum of 1,100 companies to NSAVotcx.io. Each company is projected to generate an average of $10,000 per month in transaction fees, resulting in approximately $11 million in monthly transaction revenue.

Beginning August 27, 2024, the exchange will be temporarily unavailable to the public while the integration with the ZEUS Chain is completed. The exchange will resume normal operations on August 30, 2024. During this period, we are also excited to announce the integration of a credit card onramp/offramp, further enhancing the overall consumer experience.

Alfonso Knoll, CEO of NSAV, stated, "NSAVx is strategically positioned to significantly increase the number of retail consumers using the exchange. The ZEUS Chain's incredibly fast transaction speeds and low costs are integral to our growth strategy. Our Q2 revenue exceeded expectations for a growing crypto company, and as we move into Q3, our goal is to create liquidity events by enhancing the utility of NSAVx.com projects and converting them into Tier 1 coins to strengthen our balance sheet."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated

technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

For further information please contact NSAVx.com at hello@nsavxmail.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at https://www.netsavingslinkinc.com

The NSAV CEX website can be accessed at https://nsavx.com/

TheAlley.io can be accessed at https://www.thealley.io

The AirdropX.co website can be accessed at https://www.airdropx.co/

The Swopx.io website can be accessed at https://www.swopx.io

The NSAV Stock information website can be accessed at https://www.nsavstock.com

The NSAVx Token website can be accessed at https://www.nsavxtoken.com/nsavx-token

The NSAVx Discord Server can be accessed at https://discord.com/invite/7Q2Vv5NmKd

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsav_tech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Media Contact

Organization: Net Savings Link Inc

Contact Person Name: James Tilton

Website: https://www.nsavholdinginc.com

Email: info@nsavholdinginc.com

Contact Number: +17185698815

Address: 26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair

Address 2: W1K4QW

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Net Savings Link Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com