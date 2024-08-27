Winix America Inc: Winix Launches the C610 Tower Air Purifier

Elevating Air Purity to New Heights - C610 Tower Air Purifier with Advanced 4-Stage Filtration and PlasmaWave® Technology

BANNOCKBURN, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Winix, a leader in innovative air quality solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the C610 Tower Air Purifier. This latest addition to our product line sets a new standard for air purification, combining advanced filtration technology with intelligent, user-friendly features.

Winix C610 Air Purifier with Advanced Filtration

Winix C610 Air Purifier, featuring a 4 Stage All-In-One True HEPA Filtration system. The air purifier is displayed alongside two Filter Replacements, showcasing that the unit comes with up to 2-years of filtration.

The C610 Tower Air Purifier is engineered to provide powerful and efficient air cleaning, making it an ideal choice for homes of all sizes. It is AHAM Verified for spaces up to 380 sq. ft. at 4.8 air changes per hour (ACH), or up to 1824 sq. ft. at 1 ACH for maximum room coverage. This versatility ensures that no matter the size of your living area, the C610 delivers clean, fresh air consistently and effectively.

"We are thrilled to introduce the C610, which exemplifies our commitment to creating superior air quality solutions," said Adam Arvanitakis, Marketing Manager of Winix. "The C610's combination of modern design, advanced filtration, and smart capabilities makes it a standout product that meets the needs of today's health-conscious consumers."

The C610 features an advanced 4-stage filtration system, including:

Pre-Filter : Captures large airborne particles like dust and hair, extending the life of subsequent filters.

Activated Carbon Sheet Filter : Reduces odors from pets, cooking, and smoke.

True HEPA Filter : Removes 99.99% of airborne particles down to 0.01 microns, including irritants like smoke, dust, and pollen.

PlasmaWave® Technology: Breaks down pollutants at the molecular level without producing harmful ozone.

Smart Features for Modern Living

The C610 Tower Air Purifier is designed to integrate seamlessly with modern smart home environments. It is WiFi compatible and can be controlled via the Winix Smart App, which offers a range of convenient features:

Air Quality Monitoring : Check real-time indoor and outdoor air quality.

Remote Control : Adjust settings, change modes, and turn the unit on or off from anywhere.

Scheduling : Set up a cleaning schedule that fits your lifestyle.

Filter Life Tracking: Easily monitor the condition of your filter and know when it's time for a replacement.

"The C610 is not just an air purifier; it's a comprehensive air quality management system," Arvanitakis continued. "Its advanced features and smart capabilities ensure that you have complete control over the air quality in your home, providing peace of mind and a healthier living environment."

As part of Winix's commitment to providing exceptional air quality solutions, the C610 Tower Air Purifier represents the next step in our ongoing mission to deliver products that enhance the health and well-being of our customers.

For more information about the C610 Tower Air Purifier, visit https://www.costco.com/, and to explore our full range of products, head over to https://www.winixamerica.com/.

Contact Information

Adam Arvanitakis

Marketing Manager / Art Director

aarvanitakis@winixinc.com

224-214-4587

Henrique Boscolo

Director of Sales & Marketing

hboscolo@winixinc.com

2248284713

SOURCE: Winix America Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.