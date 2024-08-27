Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 17:14 Uhr
107 Leser
SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases SCS-115 Module B for Biofeedstock and Recycled Content for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / SCS Global Services:

SCS Standards is pleased to announce that the established SCS-115 Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products has been expanded to include a new module to cover requirements pertaining to biofeedstock and recycled content and is now available for public review.

Introduced in April 2024, SCS-115 provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction in carbon dioxide equivalents of a chemical material. The standard was designed to be modular, allowing for additional requirements specific to different decarbonization levers to be launched gradually. Draft SCS-115 Module B, the second of five planned modules, should be read in tandem with the core SCS-115 standard.

The public is welcome to comment on SCS-115 Module B, which covers biofeedstock and recycled content until September 27, 2024. To request a copy of the draft and submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-product-carbon-intensity-and-reduction.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is a non-profit organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is an affiliate of Scientific Certification Systems, Inc., and is its official affiliate standards development body.

Media Contact:

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
