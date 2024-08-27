IMA® : IMA Launches Corporate Membership to Develop Organizational Talent

Global membership program will build highly skilled and efficient teams within enterprises

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the worldwide association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is expanding its membership offerings with a corporate membership program that provides holistic training and resources for entire teams in organizations.

With an IMA corporate membership, organizations will empower their employees with in-demand skills through IMA's comprehensive continuing education and certification programs. Each corporate membership will be tailored to meet the unique needs of the participating organizations, creating highly engaged teams that are set up for success. The program provides the opportunity for even more professionals to experience the global member value of IMA that has benefited thousands of individuals in accounting and finance throughout its 105-year history.

"The constant advancements in technology and changes in the workplace require a need for teams to be upskilling on an ongoing basis," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "Our new corporate membership is designed to effectively develop talent, focusing on the latest business trends and making team members integral to the success of their organizations. When companies provide turnkey solutions to develop their teams based on their needs, those solutions become impactful tools that engage and retain staff. An IMA corporate membership is a great way to give your organization a competitive edge."

With a corporate membership, organizations will pay one flat rate to enroll their teams as IMA members. Their teams will have access to IMA's extended on-demand course library, which is continually updated with expert content on hot topics and trends, as well as live member-only webinars.

Corporate members will also have access to networking opportunities through IMA's global community of members, chapter events, and online Shared Interest Groups. Team members will also have premium access and exclusive corporate member discounts to events, certification programs, and courses, each offering expert content on hot topics and trends. Each organization in the U.S. will also receive one complimentary CFO Alliance membership.

"This is a fully personalized experience with different ways for each staff member to learn, including certifications, educational courses, webinars, podcasts, and more," said Dianna Steinbach, senior vice president, growth, at IMA. "Every employee at every stage of their career will find something that interests them, giving our corporate members a sustainable competitive advantage with a future-proof team that is aligned to their goals with quality content that can be trusted."

For more information about IMA's corporate membership, visit https://enterprise.imaglobal.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

