Longi has raised silicon wafer prices to CNY 1. 15 ($0. 16) for N-G10L wafers and CNY 1. 30 for N-G12R wafers, while TCL Zhonghuan has increased its prices to CNY 1. 15 for G10N wafers, CNY 1. 30 for G12RN wafers, and CNY 1. 50 for G12N wafers. Longi has raised silicon wafer prices to CNY 1. 15 for N-G10L wafers and CNY 1. 30 for N-G12R wafers, effective Aug. 29. This adjustment, averaging CNY 0. 05 more per piece, aims to address low-price competition and improve market conditions. TCL Zhonghuan has also increased its prices to CNY 1. 15 for G10N wafers, CNY 1. 30 for G12RN wafers, and CNY 1. ...

