Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Spiritual U, a spiritual company and community, has announced the upcoming launch of its team-building and wellness program, "Corporate U." The program aims to facilitate cooperative teamwork and improve the overall wellness and productivity of corporate firms.





The program is designed for business leaders and organizational teams. It includes the following packages:

Spiritual Consulting for CEOs, C-Suite Execs, and Teams

Meditation and Manifestation Programs for Creative Teams

Astrological Team Building

Day Retreats

The company also revealed that these services can be customized to suit the needs of the participants. Both online and in-person meditation sessions are available. Day retreats can also be full days or half days of activities like sound healing, meditation, astrology, and card readings.

"Team building in corporate environments is often just surface level and doesn't really bring people together," says Lex Smith, founder of Spiritual U. "With Corporate U, we're offering something different. Practical wisdom when combined with spiritual practices can create a beneficial synergy. By cultivating this synergy, we're helping teams build real connections and find a true sense of purpose."

Lex will accompany the participants' "Corporate U" journey for a more fulfilling experience. The company has multiple other programs lined up as well to further its mission of helping people through spiritual practices.

About Spiritual U:

Spiritual U is a spiritual company founded by Lex Smith. It was launched in early 2022 as an online platform and an in-person community in Columbus, Ohio. Since then, the company has provided a space for people to explore their personal spiritual practices and learn new ones through guided teaching. Its mission is to create empowered individuals who challenge systemic injustices and contribute to building a better world.

