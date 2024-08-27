Anzeige
27.08.2024 17:50 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: Arkansas Agents Can Now Access a New Comprehensive 7-Hour Continuing Education Package for Both Real Estate Sales Licensees and Brokers by The CE Shop

For one-stop shopping in real estate education throughout the career lifecycle, The CE Shop offers pre-licensing, exam preparation, post-licensing, and continuing education for Arkansas go-getters

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / The announcement from The CE Shop of a new Arkansas Continuing Education (CE) package for real estate sales licensees and brokers completes a full education offering for agents and brokers in Arkansas, as well as new career hunters. These courses offer access to comprehensive success tools throughout the career lifecycle.



The CE Shop has also just released the new CE course, "2024 AREC Property Management Course." This course release comes just in time to accommodate Arkansas' deadline for their CE renewal year. (CE is due by 9/30/24 and license renewal is due by 12/31/24.)

The CE Shop provides an industry-best education, with streamlined and flexible learning and features that include mobile-friendly access, clear course progress, and customer support seven days a week, so that students can feel confident that The CE Shop is offering the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework.

Learn more about The CE Shop and access their Arkansas CE education offering here. For those starting a new career, learn more here.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: The CE Shop

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

