IMAART LLC: Beverly Hills Living Magazine Honors Luxury Fertility Concierge & Surrogacy Agency CEO Michelle Tang

Beverly Hills Living, a private, resident-exclusive publication serving as a unique showcase for the vibrant life within the city of Beverly Hills, announces its Forty Under 40 honorees. Michelle Tang is recognized to have significantly impacted the fertility concierge & surrogacy ecosystem and contributed to the community, before reaching the age of 40.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / IMA ART, the leading white-glove luxury fertility concierge and surrogacy agency, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of its CEO and co-founder Michelle Tang. Since her arrival in Beverly Hills in May 2022, Tang has rapidly positioned IMA ART as the premier destination for discerning individuals seeking to build their families.

Michelle Tang, CEO, IMA ART Fertility

Tang's decision to relocate to Beverly Hills, from Hong Kong, allowed IMA ART Fertility to offer white-glove luxury fertility concierge and surrogacy agency services directly in the heart of Southern California - the fertility capital of the world. Beverly Hills, the paradigm of luxury, is the perfect setting for her sophisticated guests who seek the finest in fertility care. Tang finds inspiration in Beverly Hills, describing it as "the ultimate oasis" offering world-class dining, luxurious accommodations, and Rodeo Drive shopping. Together with advanced fertility care and progressive reproductive laws, the Company offers Haute Fertility unmatched anywhere in the world.

"Be compassionate - being your client's advocate and showing empathy is most important of all," says Michelle Tang, the visionary co-founder of IMA ART Fertility.

Tang's journey into reproductive health may surprise some, given her background. Before that, she was the Head of Compliance and Operational Risk at a major Swiss asset management company in Asia. The skills and frameworks from her previous career have proven invaluable in the fertility and surrogacy ecosystem. She also has a Master of Science in Global Finance.

Success for Tang is a complex tapestry woven from personal and professional aspirations and experiences. As the co-founder of IMA ART and a mother to a child with significant medical needs, her life is a delicate balance of compassion, resilience, and entrepreneurial drive. She measures success not only by IMA ART's achievements, but also by the strength and love within her family.

About IMA ART

IMA ART, the world's first and only luxury fertility concierge & surrogacy agency, is nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. The private firm is a sanctuary of boutique advisory services offering discreet fertility solutions to an exclusive clientele.The Fertility Maison has redefined the journey for demanding clients expecting savoir faire. Known for its luxurious approach and strict confidentiality, it stands as a paradigm of excellence in Haute Fertility. Conceiving the next generation is at the core of the Fertility Maison's being.

