ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 18:02 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nova Storage Celebrates Newest Expansion in Palmdale, CA, With Ribbon Cutting

Nova Storage, in collaboration with The Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its newest expansion to the Nova Storage network. The event was held at 3305 E. Palmdale Blvd. on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

PALMDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Nova Storage, in collaboration with The Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating its newest expansion to the Nova Storage network. The event was held at 3305 E. Palmdale Blvd. on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Palmdale Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Palmdale Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Palmdale Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The new Palmdale location expands Nova Storage's footprint, adding to its impressive portfolio of 10 facilities, totaling 1000,000 rentable square feet across Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Bernardino Counties. The community was invited to explore the state-of-the-art facility, engage with the management team, and connect with the owners.

Dignitaries from the City of Palmdale, the State Senate, and the State Assembly were present to commemorate the occasion. Nova Storage's commitment to community support was evident as they announced donations and sponsorships to several local organizations, including Palmdale Aerospace Academy, Meals In Motion, Los Angeles Career Center, You Are Enough Foundation, and Friends of The Palmdale Library.

The expanded Nova Storage Palmdale facility is now open and ready to serve the community. To reserve a safe, clean, well-lit, and secure storage unit, visit NovaStorage.com or call (661) 266-1200.

About Nova Storage

Headquartered in Mission Hills, California, Nova Storage has been providing safe, clean, well-lit, and secure self-storage solutions since 1982. Serving over 8,500 tenants, Nova Storage is a locally owned and operated company with 10 locations across Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties.

For more information, please visit NovaStorage.com

Contact Information

Emanuel Colindres
Business Development Manager
mcolindres@novadevco.com
3234474408

SOURCE: Nova Storage

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
