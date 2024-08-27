MinutesLink AI Creates Digital Avatars From Meeting Notes

A disruptive new note-taker and meeting aide is driving the AI assistant space forward with unique digital avatars that simplify routine tasks, unburden professional workloads, and invite users to monetize their expertise.

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / MinutesLink - a new AI note taker for online calls - launches today with the goal of building a future where every user has a personal digital avatar. Starting with advanced meeting management, this AI tool automatically joins scheduled Google Meet calls to record, transcribe, and deliver accurate meeting minutes.





MinutesLink - AI note taker for online calls

A disruptive new note-taker and meeting aide is driving the AI assistant space forward with unique digital avatars.





Over time, MinutesLink will use collected data to create a personalized neural network, or AI clone, capable of handling everyday tasks and managing conversations independently. This digital avatar will not only lighten the load of daily routines but also allow users to monetize their expertise by offering access to their avatar's knowledge base via a subscription model.

MinutesLink features an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that integrates seamlessly with Google Calendar, requiring just a few clicks to get started. It automatically joins every Google Meet call, recording and transcribing discussions to generate accurate meeting minutes. Even if a professional misses a call, they can effectively be in multiple places at once by using MinutesLink to capture key details. To stay updated on agendas and action items, MinutesLink users can review meeting minutes at any time. This time saving functionality, however, is just a foundation for more advanced technology set to be deployed soon.

"Our vision for MinutesLink extends far beyond providing just a helpful assistant for everyday tasks," said Artem Vasilev, CEO of MinutesLink. "The goal is to enable companies and individuals to store and leverage their unique expertise through a personal digital avatar, while also sharing this knowledge for mutual benefit." According to Vasilev, the technology will include features to differentiate between confidential and public information, allowing organizations and professionals to monetize their expertise through AI clones without compromising data security, personal privacy, or intellectual property.

MinutesLink will use data from virtual meetings to build a personalized neural network that mirrors an individual's speech style, decision-making process, and overall business approach. This AI clone can manage repetitive tasks, offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of past decisions and discussions. Using MinutesLink more frequently will enable it to model behavior more accurately, enhancing task management and efficiency.

Depending on usage patterns, it's possible to train multiple cognitive digital avatars to handle various aspects of both personal and professional life. These AI clones will act on behalf of individuals in diverse contexts, adapting to specific habits and preferences. MinutesLink enables professionals to offload routine tasks, freeing them up to focus on more critical responsibilities.

MinutesLink aims to boost productivity and efficiency for both individuals and businesses by creating digital copies of entire teams and offices. Trained on virtual meeting data from employees, these AI clones will develop a comprehensive knowledge base, streamline repetitive tasks, and enhance collaboration across departments. Storing data securely and ensuring its accessibility at all times helps companies reduce departmental friction, speed up onboarding for new hires, and maintain a valuable knowledge base that preserves the expertise of every team.

MinutesLink aims to deliver more than just an advanced AI note-taking app with an easy-to-use interface. It is working towards a future where users can effortlessly manage routine tasks and seamlessly monetize knowledge.

Join the technological revolution today - start with MinutesLink for free at minuteslink.com.

Please visit our media kit.

Contact Information

Elise Gers

PR manager, MinutesLink

pmm@minuteslink.com

+995591069493

Related Files

Login screenshot

Minutes screenshot

SOURCE: MinutesLink

View the original press release on newswire.com.