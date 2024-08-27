Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - 1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the board of directors effective immediately. [1]

Mr. Gauthier holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a M. Sc. in Mineral Exploration both obtained from the UQAC - Chicoutimi, (Québec) and is an active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Gauthier. His impressive resume over the span of his career, along with his experience and knowledge of both company and resource development in Quebec further strengthens our already strong team."

Mr. Gauthier's career has spanned 50 years and projects in over 35 countries. He has held senior positions, including officer and directors' appointments in SOQUEM, Falconbridge, Noramco Mining, Cambior Inc., Maxy Gold Corp (China), Inca Pacific Resources, Lara Exploration Ltd., Vena Resources Inc., and Western Union Peru.

Additionally, Mr. Gauthier has been involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, including Lac Shortt (Canada), La Arena (Peru), Anabi Minaspata (Peru), Luchun (China), Metates (Mexico), La Granja and La Virgen (Peru) and Pachon (Argentina).

Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investment and advisory. He is on the board of various companies involved in the exploration industry, both privately owned or listed on the Canadian Stock exchange. Since April 2024 Andre is also vice president of CAUR Technologies, a revolutionary Seismic technology which is part of Geophysics GPR International.

About 1844 Resources Inc:

1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec". With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

[1] The Company's Articles allow for the increase in the size of the Company's board of directors by 1/3 between annual general meetings. Pursuant to the Company's Articles, the Company's board of directors was increased from five directors to six directors.

