Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that the company has been officially registered by France's General Directorate of Public Finance (DGFiP) as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) for electronic invoicing. The upcoming regulations represent a major milestone for more than four million companies doing business in France, which must be able to receive e-invoices from their suppliers starting September 1, 2026.

New regulations in France and several other countries are opening the gateway for service providers to help their customers send, receive and report compliant invoices. That is why, in June 2023, Esker successfully submitted its application for the PDP registration, as well as the application to participate in the pilot phase. As part of this process, Esker is working with a group of its customers from a variety of industries and its extensive network of trusted partners to prepare the pilot phase project. Esker has demonstrated successful interoperability with other market players such as SOVOS and is ISO 27001 certified and compliant with SSAE 18 and ISAE 3402 Type 2 standards.

These strategic initiatives enable Esker to offer its customers comprehensive support and ensure a smooth digital transformation for French businesses.

"We recommend following a structured, multi-phase game plan to prepare for compliance and facilitate a smooth transition to B2B-e-invoicing," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "In order to provide a continuous and up-to-date user experience during the implementation phase of these regulations, Esker, in close collaboration with our partner network, is committed to supporting our customers every step of the way."

Learn more about B2B e-invoicing in France here.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

©2024 Esker S.A. All rights reserved. Esker and the Esker logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Esker S.A. the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827125070/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Lindsey Harrison

Tel: (630) 730-1808 eskerpr@walkersands.com

Investor Relations Contact: Emmanuel Olivier

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46 emmanuel.olivier@esker.com