Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights July 31, 2024 22 016 467 31 785 111

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 016 467 shares is 31 487 817, taking into account the 297 294 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

