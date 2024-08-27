Appointment of Dr. Alexandra Glucksmann as additional member of the supervisory board

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the EGM) of the company is convened at 01.30 p.m. CEST on September 30, 2024, at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This EGM is convened to vote on the nomination of the new supervisory board member in order to enhance the board's composition and expertise. Considering the company's strategic plans and current profile of the supervisory board, the supervisory board has made the following binding nomination: to appoint Dr. Alexandra Glucksmann as a fifth member of the supervisory board.

Dr. Alexandra Glucksmann (age 65 on September 30, 2024, Brookline, Massachusetts, USA) is a seasoned US biopharma executive and experienced scientist with over 30 years of managerial experience in biotech. She is currently President and CEO of Sensorium Therapeutics, a private CNS focused biotech company, and serves on the board of Directors of Regenxbio, a US NASDAQ listed pre-commercial biotech focused on gene therapy. Previously, she was President and CEO at Cedilla Therapeutics and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Venture Capital firm Third Rock Ventures where she focused on company formation. During her tenure at Cedilla, she successfully led the company from its launch through to Series B, securing significant funding of $138 million. Earlier in her career, Dr. Glucksmann was a founding employee and the Chief Operating Officer at Editas Medicine, where she helped raise a total of $280 million from launch to IPO. She was also a founding employee and Senior Vice President of Research and Business Operations at Cerulean Pharma. She began her career at Millennium Pharmaceuticals as a research scientist and held roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in the role of Vice President of platform technology groups, prior to transitioning into a senior position in strategic program management and operations. Dr. Glucksmann earned her Ph.D. with honors in Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology from the University of Chicago in 1989 and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1993.

The EGM documentation, i.e. the convocation to the EGM, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions and documents for participation and voting in person or by proxy at the upcoming EGM are available on the company's website, in a dedicated section of the Corporate Governance page. These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the EGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of the administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on September 02, 2024 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CEST on September 23, 2024, of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website).

