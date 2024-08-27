Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2024 17:48 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2024

Nanterre, 27 August 2024

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2024

I-Change in VINCI Autoroutes' intercity networks traffic

JulyYTD at the end of July
(7 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2023
VINCI Autoroutes-3.1%-1.4%
Light vehicles-4.3%-1.5%
Heavy vehicles+7.7%-0.9%

In July, traffic levels have been significantly impacted by various calendar effects: i/ unfavorable for light vehicles (the 14 July, French National Day, falling on a Sunday this year instead of a Friday in 2023; one fewer weekend in 2024 than in 2023); ii/ favorable for heavy vehicles (three additional working days in July this year).

II-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

JulyYTD at the end of July
(7 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+6.0%+3.1%+9.6%+1.8%
Portugal (ANA)+2.5%+13%+4.7%+17%
United Kingdom2+4.0%+0.1%+8.4%-5.0%
France+0.1%-17%+5.6%-13%
Serbia+1.1%+24%+11%+38%
Hungary+19%+9.0%+19%+7.3%
Mexico (OMA)-4.0%+12%-2.2%+12%
United States of America+4.2%+0.2%+7.8%+5.5%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)+7.0%+30%+9.5%+26%
Costa Rica+19%+65%+25%+59%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+9.8%+4.9%+14%+2.1%
Brazil+5.8%+0.1%+3.5%-2.2%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+18%-4.8%+23%-8.4%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+23%-40%+19%-39%
Cape Verde+16%+8.4%+16%+5.3%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Including the traffic of Edinburgh Airport, which has joined the VINCI Airports network since June 25th 2024

In July, passenger numbers of VINCI Airports continued to rise in almost all of the network's 14 countries. Overall, they were up 6 % compared with last year and up by more than 3 % compared with 2019.

III-Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

JulyYTD at the end of July
(7 months)
% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019% change 2024/2023% change 2024/2019
VINCI Airports+3.7%-3.9%+6.4%-4.3%
Portugal (ANA)+1.8%+7.5%+2.5%+8.0%
United Kingdom4+1.7%-3.8%+5.6%-7.8%
France-0.8%-25%+4.3%-23%
Serbia+0.4%+14%+7.4%+23%
Hungary+15%+5.6%+17%+2.0%
Mexico (OMA)-3.5%-12%-1.8%-12%
United States of America+17%+5.7%+12%+7.8%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-4.8%+2.8%-3.8%+5.2%
Costa Rica+16%+57%+24%+54%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)+11%+0.1%+15%-0.8%
Brazil+1.5%-3.1%+1.0%-3.5%
Japan (Kansai Airports)+6.6%-5.3%+12%-5.1%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)+14%-46%+13%-41%
Cape Verde+18%-6.8%+20%-4.4%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 Including the traffic of Edinburgh Airport, which has joined the VINCI Airports network since June 25th 2024

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


