Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
27.08.24
08:03 Uhr
2,110 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.08.2024
EAGLE FOOTBALL HOLDINGS BIDCO LIMITED: Tanner Tessmann joins Olympique Lyonnais until 2029

Lyon, August 27, 2024



Olympique Lyonnais has announced the signing of American midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Venezia FC for 5 seasons, until June 30, 2029. The transfer is worth €6m, plus an additional 10% on any future capital gains.

Trained at FC Dallas, where he began his professional career in MLS, Tanner Tessmann quickly crossed the Atlantic to join Venezia FC in Italy's Serie A. After making 23 appearances in his first year, the American midfielder confirmed his worth over the following two seasons, making a further 76 appearances and proving decisive with 10 goals and 5 assists to his name.

A two-time international, Tanner Tessmann also represented the USA at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Captain of the national team, he played in all 4 of his team's matches, before being eliminated in the quarterfinals against Morocco.

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Tanner Tessmann, who becomes the first American in history to wear the club's jersey.

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGyaZZlulZebmZycZZmXmZVlnJmSyGGalpWVlGlqa5+Ya5xhmW2SmMXGZnFomGxq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87374-240827-efg-arrivee-de-tanner-tessmann-en.pdf

