¡Yo Quiero! to Honor Team Moms Across Texas with Dave Campbell Texas Football for 2024-25 Season

¡Yo Quiero! has partnered with Dave Campbell's Texas Football to celebrate some of the most dedicated figures in Texas high school football: Team Moms! Throughout the season, ¡Yo Quiero! will be honoring moms who go the extra mile to support their teams. Nominations for the Team Mom of the Year can be submitted here: www.texasfootball.com/team-mom-appreciation-award/form.

In the lead-up to the big award, ten exceptional moms from across Texas will be recognized with the Team Mom Appreciation Award at games throughout the 2024 season. Each selected mom, who has made a positive impact on her community, will receive an award and a $500 donation to her school during the legendary Friday Night Lights, when Texas high school football takes center stage.

Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!, mentioned, "Texans should keep an eye out for ¡Yo Quiero! and the Dave Campbell's Texas Football crew at games across the state as they honor these deserving individuals throughout the 2024 Texas high school football season!"

¡Yo Quiero! Brands, a family-focused dip company based in Rhome, TX, is shaking up the national Guacamole, Salsa, and Queso category by offering everyone's favorite dips packed with flavor, made with the fewest additives possible, and featuring quality 'Better for You' ingredients. "At the core of it all, we're just trying to make it easier for families to enjoy their favorite foods together in a healthier way that moms love!" said Murray.

To learn more about the Team Mom Appreciation Award Program and Road Tour, visit here. "At the end of the year, fans will vote at texasfootball.com to help name the Team Mom of the Year," added Murray.

2023 Team Mom Appreciation Award Finalist & Grand Prize Winner - Sherame Anderson, Aledo High School

ABOUT Dave Campbell Texas Football

For over 65 years, the iconic Dave Campbell's Texas Football media brand has been "the bible" for millions of football fans across Texas. Its annual summer edition is essential reading for rabid football fans, previewing every high school and college team in the state. Known for its comprehensive coverage, TexasFootball.com offers extensive digital content, including team and recruit rankings, scores, exclusive interviews, podcasts, and daily shows. Additionally, TexanLive.com streams over 1,500 live sporting events each year, bringing fans closer to the action.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of premium handcrafted dips can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com