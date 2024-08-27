Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
28.08.24
09:59 Uhr
4,900 Euro
+0,040
+0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
27.08.2024
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            47,623 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.7815p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,414,304 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,632,146.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,623

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.7815

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
106                415.00      08:31:30          00071134682TRLO0      XLON 
1000               415.00      08:31:30          00071134683TRLO0      XLON 
261                415.00      08:31:30          00071134684TRLO0      XLON 
240                415.00      08:31:30          00071134685TRLO0      XLON 
134                415.00      08:31:30          00071134686TRLO0      XLON 
240                415.00      08:31:30          00071134687TRLO0      XLON 
133                415.00      08:31:30          00071134688TRLO0      XLON 
1158               414.00      08:34:39          00071134750TRLO0      XLON 
21                414.00      08:43:42          00071134986TRLO0      XLON 
1065               415.00      09:29:13          00071136258TRLO0      XLON 
1055               415.00      09:29:13          00071136259TRLO0      XLON 
2003               415.00      09:29:13          00071136260TRLO0      XLON 
1076               415.00      09:29:13          00071136261TRLO0      XLON 
640                413.50      09:29:17          00071136262TRLO0      XLON 
139                413.50      09:29:18          00071136263TRLO0      XLON 
265                413.50      09:29:18          00071136264TRLO0      XLON 
82                415.00      09:38:54          00071136458TRLO0      XLON 
1181               415.00      10:32:01          00071137854TRLO0      XLON 
1168               415.00      10:32:01          00071137855TRLO0      XLON 
1264               415.00      10:32:01          00071137856TRLO0      XLON 
1225               415.00      10:32:01          00071137857TRLO0      XLON 
555                415.00      10:32:01          00071137858TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      10:32:01          00071137859TRLO0      XLON 
99                415.00      10:32:01          00071137860TRLO0      XLON 
267                415.00      10:32:01          00071137861TRLO0      XLON 
733                415.00      10:32:01          00071137862TRLO0      XLON 
297                415.00      10:32:01          00071137863TRLO0      XLON 
181                415.00      10:32:01          00071137864TRLO0      XLON 
500                415.00      10:32:01          00071137865TRLO0      XLON 
393                415.00      10:32:01          00071137866TRLO0      XLON 
1240               415.00      10:37:14          00071137972TRLO0      XLON 
817                414.50      10:37:14          00071137973TRLO0      XLON 
593                414.50      10:37:14          00071137974TRLO0      XLON 
603                413.50      10:37:20          00071137979TRLO0      XLON 
513                413.50      10:37:20          00071137980TRLO0      XLON 
1132               413.00      10:41:10          00071138065TRLO0      XLON 
1146               412.50      10:41:16          00071138076TRLO0      XLON 
61                412.50      10:53:44          00071138516TRLO0      XLON 
643                415.00      11:15:08          00071139198TRLO0      XLON 
449                415.00      11:15:08          00071139199TRLO0      XLON 
541                415.00      11:17:07          00071139240TRLO0      XLON 
634                415.00      13:49:33          00071143749TRLO0      XLON 
1243               415.00      13:49:33          00071143750TRLO0      XLON 
1074               415.00      13:49:33          00071143751TRLO0      XLON 
1024               415.00      13:49:33          00071143752TRLO0      XLON 
1168               415.00      13:49:33          00071143753TRLO0      XLON 
1047               415.00      13:49:33          00071143754TRLO0      XLON 
1078               415.00      13:49:33          00071143755TRLO0      XLON 
1130               415.00      13:49:33          00071143756TRLO0      XLON 
1030               415.00      13:49:33          00071143757TRLO0      XLON 
1150               415.00      13:49:33          00071143758TRLO0      XLON 
1174               415.00      13:49:33          00071143759TRLO0      XLON 
1117               415.00      13:49:33          00071143760TRLO0      XLON 
1098               415.00      13:49:33          00071143761TRLO0      XLON 
1252               415.00      13:49:33          00071143762TRLO0      XLON 
1214               415.00      13:49:33          00071143763TRLO0      XLON 
1036               415.00      13:49:33          00071143764TRLO0      XLON 
1034               415.00      13:49:33          00071143765TRLO0      XLON 
424                415.00      13:49:33          00071143766TRLO0      XLON 
2124               415.00      13:49:33          00071143767TRLO0      XLON 
427                415.00      13:49:33          00071143768TRLO0      XLON 
290                415.00      13:49:33          00071143769TRLO0      XLON 
122                415.00      13:49:33          00071143770TRLO0      XLON 
264                415.00      13:49:33          00071143771TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  343165 
EQS News ID:  1976137 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976137&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
