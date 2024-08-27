Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
27.08.2024 19:02 Uhr
SimplyWise: Revolutionizing Construction Estimates and Field Data Entry With AI

SimplyWise, a top expense tracking app, is changing the way contractors approach project estimates and construction field data management.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / The construction industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with mobile apps becoming essential tools for capturing and utilizing field data. Leading this revolution is SimplyWise, a groundbreaking construction cost estimator app that is leveraging AI to change the way contractors approach project estimates and field data management.

With 82% of General Contractors and 72% of Specialty Contractors now using mobile apps to capture field data, it's clear that digital tools like SimplyWise are crucial for staying competitive in today's fast-paced construction environment. This shift underscores the growing importance of mobile technology in streamlining operations, improving accuracy, and enhancing overall efficiency on job sites. As the construction landscape evolves, SimplyWise is at the forefront of this shift, providing contractors with the ability to record, access, and analyze data directly from the field, reducing clerical errors and ensuring that projects stay on time and within budget. This trend is revolutionizing the way contractors manage their day-to-day operations, leading to more informed decision-making and better project outcomes.

SimplyWise leverages this data, allowing contractors to generate accurate, comprehensive estimates in a fraction of the time. This advanced construction cost estimator ensures that contractors are not only charging enough to cover costs but also maintaining profitability on every project. By eliminating guesswork and reducing the risk of costly errors, SimplyWise empowers contractors to deliver precise, transparent estimates that build trust with clients.

"Reliable estimates are the beginning of any successful construction project," said Sam Abbas, CEO of SimplyWise. "Our app empowers contractors to capture this data with ease and precision, ensuring that their estimates are as accurate and comprehensive as possible. In an industry where margins can be thin, having access to reliable data can make all the difference."

The adoption of mobile apps like SimplyWise is expected to continue growing as contractors recognize the value of real-time data in optimizing their operations. By embracing this technology, the construction industry is poised to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and profitability in the years to come.

SimplyWise's impact goes beyond just estimates - it provides a seamless connection between the job site and the office by allowing users to upload job site expenses (in the form of receipts or other documents) and keep track of available tax deductions. This not only improves accuracy but also enhances decision-making and keeps projects on track and within budget.

As the construction industry continues to embrace mobile technology, SimplyWise stands out as a key player in driving efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. Contractors who adopt SimplyWise are positioning themselves to thrive in an increasingly data-driven industry.

For more information about SimplyWise and how it is transforming construction estimates and field data management, visit their website or find them on social media @simplywiseusa.

About SimplyWise

SimplyWise is a leading expense tracking app designed to help contractors (and those in other industries!) manage their expenses. By capturing real-time field data, SimplyWise is helping to ensure that contractors are charging enough to maintain profitability while delivering high-quality work. Learn more at https://www.simplywise.com/lp-facebook/cost-estimator.

Contact Information

Allie Fleder
Chief Operating Officer
allie@simplywise.com

SOURCE: SimplyWise

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
