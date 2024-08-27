Excel Dryer Awarded the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Two of Its Products

The products include the ThinAir® Hand Dryer and D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Excel Dryer, Inc. recently received Sustainable Product Awards as part of the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards for its ThinAir® Hand Dryer and the D|VERSE Sink System, featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer. Both products feature Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA®) Filtration. The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honors innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future.

William Gagnon

William Gagnon, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at Excel Dryer, holding the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Award.

"'Integration' and 'Impact' are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards," commented Matt Harney, founder of SEAL Awards. "This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact."

Excel Dryer's sleek, surface-mounted, ADA-compliant ThinAir Hand Dryer with eHEPA represents a design breakthrough in electric hand dryer technology. Its ability to conserve space without sacrificing drying time is a game-changer, allowing users a quick, hygienic and convenient experience while eliminating paper waste.

"As facility managers and architects have become increasingly aware of the ecological benefits, cost savings, hygienic protection and ADA compliance built into the ThinAir Hand Dryer with eHEPA, many are insisting on this technology for their facilities," said Paul Marquez, Global Head of Specifications & Sustainability, Excel Dryer. "With a growing number of organizations implementing ESG (Environmental Sustainability and Governance) policies, ThinAir will be recognized for its ability to assist them in achieving those goals."

The D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync® Hand Dryer with eHEPA is a collaboration between high-end commercial product designer D|13 Group and Excel Dryer. Integrating the elements of proper hand washing and drying in a cohesive 30" unit, the D|VERSE introduces a new level of hygiene, sustainability and aesthetic appeal that can instantly transform any commercial restroom.

About Excel Dryer, Inc.

Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand-drying solutions that are dependable, cost-effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com.

