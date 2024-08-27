Mower Agency: Execupay Acquires Payrolls Unlimited

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the Execupay acquisition of Payrolls Unlimited.

For 38 years, Payrolls Unlimited has served as a mainstay of the northeastern Pennsylvania business community, supporting more than 300 small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) across a range of industries. Payrolls Unlimited provides payroll and tax services to SMBs with an offering that will further augment Execupay and Vensure's industry-leading HR software and service portfolio.

"Welcoming Payrolls Unlimited and their clients into the comprehensive service offering of Execupay and Vensure is a win-win for all involved," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "These are exactly the kinds of businesses we are designed to serve. We look forward to enhancing Payrolls Unlimited's personal, high-touch service model with even greater resources to help their clients succeed."

"This transition creates opportunities for Execupay, Vensure and most importantly, the current clients of Payrolls Unlimited," said Gerald Stowers, President of Execupay. "This combined effort will deliver payroll service as well as a broader range of HR services to help these SMBs access even more solutions to meet their HR needs."

Vensure Employer Solutions recently acquired Execupay, a leading provider of payroll and HR services for small and mid-sized businesses dedicated to delivering technology solutions and helping businesses streamline HR processes. Execupay's expertise also includes meeting the needs of payroll service companies. By integrating Execupay's solutions, Vensure's ability to serve as a single source solution for all HR needs has become even more extensive in the areas of payroll processing, tax administration, benefits administration, talent acquisition and onboarding, performance management and workforce development.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact

Sonya Trezevant

Chief Marketing Officer

sonya.trezevant@vensure.com

SOURCE: Mower Agency

View the original press release on accesswire.com