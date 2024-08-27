Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Advances Debt Reduction Strategy, Strengthening Shareholder Value

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), a Florida-based emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars, is pleased to announce significant progress in its ongoing efforts to reduce corporate debt, thereby enhancing its financial position and creating stronger shareholder value.

In alignment with the Company's strategic goals, Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. has successfully reduced the majority of one of its outstanding notes, demonstrating its commitment to improving the company's financial health. Furthermore, the Company is actively working to eliminate an additional $88,000 in outstanding notes in the coming weeks. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to clean up the balance sheet, reducing the burden of debt and paving the way for sustainable growth.

CEO Roberto Mederos remarked, "Our focus remains on strengthening our financial foundation to ensure the long-term success of Green Leaf Innovations. By reducing our debt, we are not only cleaning up our balance sheet but also positioning ourselves to take advantage of new opportunities that will drive shareholder value."

In addition to the ongoing efforts to eliminate $88,000 in outstanding notes, the Company is currently negotiating the removal of several hundred thousand dollars more in debt. These actions reflect Green Leaf Innovations' commitment to minimizing financial liabilities, enhancing liquidity, and ultimately delivering greater returns to shareholders.

This month alone, Green Leaf Innovations took a bold step by reducing its authorized and issued shares by 5 billion, a clear testament to its dedication to optimizing its capital structure. By decreasing the number of shares, the Company aims to increase the value of each remaining share, providing shareholders with greater equity in a financially stronger company.

These strategic initiatives underscore Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.'s commitment to its shareholders and its vision for sustainable growth. As the Company continues to execute its debt reduction strategy, it remains focused on building a robust foundation that supports long-term value creation.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

