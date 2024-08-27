

Ficus Technology Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8107) Entering into a Cooperation Agreement with Shenbei Community Service Centre Co-nurturing Target Customers in Local Communities (Hong Kong - 27 August 2024) Innovative supply chain management service provider - Ficus Technology Holdings Limited ("Ficus Technology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 27 August 2024, the Group has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Shenbei Hao He Er Community Service Centre in Shenbei New District, Shenyang City* (??????????????????,"Shenbei Community Service Centre") for a period of three years. With a mission of "Supporting Enterprises and Benefiting Citizens," Shenbei Community Services Centre is deeply rooted in local communities, offering comprehensive services and solutions to local residents. Through various community events and interactions, Shenbei Community Services Centre gains deep understanding of local needs and consumption trends, positioning it as a trustworthy gateway to access local consumers. Through this collaboration, Shenbei Community Services Centre will promote Ficus Discovery Platform ("Ficus Discovery Platofrm", www.ficusdsc.com ), the e-commerce platform operated by the Group and products it offers. A wide range of products, including apparel, daily necessities, and cosmetics, will be offered for sale in Shenbei New District, Shenyang City. About the Ficus Discovery Platform The Ficus Discorvery Platform is an e-commerce platform operated by the Group, utilizing a disintermediation model to establish direct connections between manufacturers and consumers ("M2LC"), thereby facilitating transactions and cultivating a long-term loyal customer base. Leveraging the Group's extensive supply chain resources, innovative supply chain management solutions, digital marketing capabilities, authentication and traceability technologies, the Ficus Discovery Platform is well-positioned to be a trustworthy gateway for brands and manufacturers to access target customers.

Mr. Chan Ting, Chairman and Executive Director of Ficus Technology Holdings Limited comments: "This is a mutually beneficial collaboration, allowing the Ficus Discovery Platform and the Group's innovative supply chain management solutions to further expand its customer base, offering genuine products to local communities through community purchasing and other means. Leverage on the local knowledges provided by Shenbei Community Service Centre and the bonding influences of local residents, Ficus Discovery Platform would have the opportunity to nurture a group of loyal and long-term customers and thus enhance the sustainability and diversify the income stream of the Group." - END - About Ficus Technology Holdings Limited(8107.HK) Ficus Technology Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vision International Holdings Limited) is an innovative supply chain management service provider, mainly focuses on the sales of apparel products with the provision of supply chain management services. The Group had advanced supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions for brand protection on both the apparel and other products.



