Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081 | Ticker-Symbol: HSY
Tradegate
27.08.24
20:44 Uhr
171,24 Euro
-4,76
-2,70 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,74171,8821:04
171,74171,8821:04
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 19:26 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Hershey Company: Hershey Empowers the Next Generation With Youth Development Initiatives and Creative Collaborations

Originally published in Hershey's 2023 ESG Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / The Hershey Company

Hershey believes passionately in supporting youth development to ensure that young people have the skills they need to succeed in all aspects of life.

We were proud to deepen our support for youth development programs through two social impact campaigns. Together with our nonprofit partners, we found new ways to create authentic and meaningful collaborations that allowed the talent and unique contributions of young people to shine through.

Empowering Young Women

Beyond our collaboration with Girl Up and Girls on the Run for the Future CEO program launch on International Women's Day, we supported them by:

  • Sponsoring and showing up for Girls on the Run 5K races in five communities across the U.S.

  • Providing 11 Hershey employees to serve as mentors for Girl Up's first-ever alumnae mentorship program, an intensive three-month initiative

Celebrating Creativity

Hershey continued its partnership with Memphis Music Initiative (MMI), as part of KIT KAT®'s Black Music Month campaign. The campaign expanded its geographic focus to include partnerships with five additional creative youth development nonprofits in cities across the U.S.

The campaign:

  • Celebrated the next generation of Black creatives 105

  • Connected participating organizations, staff and young people to build relationships and learn from one another

  • Convened young people from each organization to join a national youth advisory council that met regularly with Hershey employees to advise on the campaign, packaging design and amplification strategy

  • Shared insights from Hershey employees on careers and how to plan and execute creative marketing campaigns

The participating organizations were:

  • Memphis Music Initiative of Memphis, Tennessee

  • We Are Culture Creators of Detroit, Michigan

  • DC Strings of Washington, DC

  • Urban Word of New York, New York

  • The Harmony Project of Los Angeles, California

  • Trombone Shorty Foundation of New Orleans, Louisiana

"The young people were deeply impacted… It's hard to capture the singular experience of a young person seeing something they contributed to making in the public eye. For them to go into a store and find a product that was informed by their feedback and feature young people that look like them - is a powerful moment of representation."

Kathy Lindenmayer, Director of Development,

Memphis Music Initiative

Read more



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Hershey Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hershey-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.