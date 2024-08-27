Stock Trend Capital Inc.: Stock Trend Capital Provides Government Grant Update on Younet AI Investment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(Pink Sheets:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Younet ("Younet"), a privately held Canadian company developing an innovative platform powered by artificial intelligence ("AI") that enables users to create personalized AI models based on their data knowledge.

On August 19, 2024, Younet issued a news release announcing that the company has been awarded a support grant by the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC AIRAP"). For additional information, please visit https://younet.ai/blogs/announcements

NRC IRAP is Canada's leading innovation assistance program for small and medium-sized businesses. NRC IRAP's mission is to accelerate the growth of Canadian businesses by providing them with a comprehensive suite of innovation services and funding.

For more information about NRC IRAP, please visit their official website.

Anthony Durkacz, CEO of Stock Trend, congratulated Younet on receiving the NRC grant. "This achievement is a testament to your innovation, dedication, and forward-thinking leadership. Stock Trend is excited to see the positive impact this grant will bring to Younet".

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

