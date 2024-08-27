Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Projected to Hit $2.11 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market by Type (Sex, Aggregation, Alarm Pheromones), by Pest Type (Moths), by Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping), by Mode of Application (Dispensers, Traps), by Application - Global Forecast To 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market was valued at $0.9 billion in 2023.

The market is projected to grow to $2.11 billion by 2031, from an estimated value of $1 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing public concerns about potential health risks associated with synthetic pesticides, the imperative to boost agricultural production, a heightened awareness of the benefits of IPM pheromone technologies, and the growing adoption of organic farming practices. However, the market faces challenges due to the limited availability of pheromones for specific pests and relatively low awareness regarding the use of pheromones.

Anticipated advancements in pheromone technologies are poised to present growth opportunities for the market. Nonetheless, stakeholders in this market encounter a major challenge in the form of higher costs associated with pheromone-based products compared to conventional pesticides.

Key Players:

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market participants in the industry over the past five years (2021-2024). The integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market are Provivi, Inc. (U.S.), Trécé, Inc. (U.S.), ISCA, Inc. (U.S.), SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L. (A Part of Iberclor Group) (Spain), Pacific Biocontrol Corporation (PBC) (U.S.), Novagrica Hellas S.A. (Greece), BASF SE (Germany), Laboratorios Agrochem S.L. (Spain), Russell IPM Ltd (U.K.), Hercon Environmental, Inc. (U.S.), International Pheromone Systems Ltd (U.K.), Sumi Agro France (Subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation) (France), Suterra LLC (Subsidiary of The Wonderful Company LLC) (U.S.), Pherobank B.V. (Netherlands), Koppert Biological Systems B.V. (Netherlands), and SemiosBio Technologies Inc. (U.S.).

The integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market is segmented by type (sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, alarm pheromones, and other pheromones), pest type (moths, beetles, fruit flies, and other pests), function (mating disruption, mass trapping, and detection & monitoring), mode of application (dispensers, traps, and sprays), application (agriculture {fruits crops, field crops, vegetable crops, and other crops}, and non-agricultural applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Study:

Among all the types studied in this report, the sex pheromones segment is further slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031, owing to the rising awareness about the pheromone application in IPM and the rising focus of key players on sex pheromone research to enhance its efficacy and develop new formulations. Advancements in sex pheromone research, particularly in understanding the mechanisms of sex pheromone perception and its practical application in agricultural pest management, are driving the adoption of sex pheromones in this field. In a notable development, in January 2021, scientists from ISCA, Inc. (U.S.) collaborated with research teams from Lund University (Swedish Agricultural University) and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (U.S.). They successfully cultivated insect sex pheromone precursors in genetically modified strains of camelina plants, establishing a cost-effective source of pheromones essential for sustainable pest control.

Among all the pest types studied in this report, the moths segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market in 2024 due to the increasing prevalence of moth infestations in agricultural and storage facilities and growing adoption of pheromones for controlling moth populations.

Among all the functions studied in this report, the mating disruption segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market in 2024 due to increasing area under agricultural cultivation and rising awareness regarding pheromones in various agricultural applications. Moreover, mating disruption stands out as an effective tool in integrated pest management (IPM) for controlling pest populations, predominantly leveraging sex pheromones to interfere with the insects' mating processes. This approach is widely applied in combatting various types of moths, contributing significantly to the expansion of this market.

Among all the modes of application studied in this report, the dispenser's segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market in 2024, owing to the presence of a large number of key dispenser manufacturers across the globe, technological advancements in dispenser technology, ready accessibility, and user-friendly features contribute to the widespread adoption of dispensers.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market in 2024 due to factors such as the growing need to increase agriculture productivity, increasing demand for sustainable farming practices, stringent government regulations for the usage of synthetic chemicals, and increasing area under organic cultivation.

In addition, the rising popularity of IPM strategies to eradicate various pest infestations in fruit crops and the rising demand for organic fruits are expected to support the growth of this market. Moreover, the agriculture segment is further segmented into fruit crops, field crops, vegetable crops, and other crops.

Based on geography, the integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market is majorly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is further slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031, owing to increasing demand for food due to population growth, rising advanced farming technologies, increasing government initiative to support organic farming, rising government regulations for the use of chemical insecticides, and increasing demand for an alternative to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides. However, increasing cultivation of fruits and vegetables in countries like China and India is expected to surge the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Type

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

Alarm Pheromones

Other Pheromones

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Pest Type

Moths

Beetles

Fruit Flies

Other Pests

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Function

Mating Disruption

Mass Trapping

Detection & Monitoring

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Mode of Application

Dispensers

Traps

Sprays

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Application

Agriculture Fruits Crops Field Crops Vegetable Crops Other Crops

Agriculture

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market Assessment- by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

