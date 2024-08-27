DuJour Select: Sisters Carleigh and Rachel Launch Oisrí: A Unique Swimwear and Intimates Brand in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Carleigh and Rachel Gewirtz, two sisters with a shared passion for fashion and a deep connection to their Irish American roots, are proud to announce the launch of their new swimwear and intimates brand, Oisrí. Based in New York City, Oisrí brings a fresh and enchanting perspective to the fashion industry, blending high-quality garments with intricate details and one-of-a-kind attachable body jewelry.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Carleigh and Rachel have always been inspired by the world of fashion. Their journey began as children sharing a closet filled with memories, including a treasured "That's So Raven Bikini" from 2005. This early love for fashion set the stage for their future careers and the creation of Oisrí.

Carleigh pursued her passion for fashion merchandising and marketing at Marist College, later earning a master's degree in fashion business management from Parsons the New School. Rachel, equally dedicated to the industry, studied fashion design with a specialization in intimate apparel at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where she was honored with the critic award for her senior thesis design.

After years of working in the fashion industry, the sisters realized they had the perfect combination of skills, experience, and vision to create a brand that would resonate with women everywhere. Oisrí was born out of their desire to design high-quality, finely detailed garments and accessories that make women feel soft, sexy, confident, and strong.

The brand's name, "Oisrí," is Gaelic for "oyster," a symbol deeply rooted in their Irish heritage. Oysters, often associated with the goddess Aphrodite, symbolize love, beauty, and transformation. This symbolism is woven into the fabric of Oisrí, reflecting the brand's belief that everyone has the potential to transform into something extraordinary with persistence and self-love.

Oisrí's collections embody a divine feminine theme, blending the sisters' childhood nostalgia of summers spent at the Jersey Shore with the vibrant energy of their lives in New York City. The brand pays homage to their Irish ancestry while embracing the modern, inspiring fashion scene of the city.

"Our mantra, 'The world is your (Oyster) Oisrí,' speaks to the limitless possibilities life offers," says Carleigh and Rachel. "We want every woman who wears our designs to feel empowered and beautiful, knowing that her life is what she makes of it."

Oisrí is more than just a brand; it's a celebration of femininity, heritage, and the transformative power of fashion. With their unique designs and dedication to quality, Carleigh and Rachel are poised to make a significant impact on the fashion industry.

About Oisrí:

For more information about Oisrí and to explore their latest collections, visit www.oisriofficial.com.

Media Contact:

Carleigh & Rachel Gewirtz

Co-Founders, Oisrí

Email: love@oisriofficial.com

Website: www.oisriofficial.com

Instagram: @oisriofficial

