Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 19:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Airtok Launches AI Reflections Token $AIRTOK to Revolutionize Automated Crypto Marketing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Airtok has announced the successful conclusion of its presale for the AI Reflections Token ($AIRTOK). This new initiative aims to establish a groundbreaking model for automated marketing within the cryptocurrency industry.

The $AIRTOK token introduces an innovative approach by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to manage marketing tasks autonomously. This development allows project teams to focus their efforts on core activities rather than community engagement and promotional activities. The AI system, which operates continuously across various platforms such as Telegram, X.com, YouTube, and Reddit, handles content creation, community interaction, and marketing optimization.

The token features a 12% transaction fee structure, which allocates 6% to rewards for token holders, 1% to buybacks and burns, 1% to liquidity, and 4% to ongoing development. This fee distribution is designed to ensure sustainable growth and support the token's role in driving innovation within crypto marketing strategies.

Gavin Reddrop, Founder of Airtok, emphasized the significance of this advancement:

"Our goal is to integrate AI into the fabric of crypto marketing, enabling projects to focus on development while AI handles promotional efforts. This approach represents a significant shift in how marketing can be managed in the crypto space."

Conclusively, at the heart of $AIRTOK's strategy is its suite of AI agents, which operate across major digital platforms such as Telegram, X.com, YouTube, and Reddit. These agents are responsible for engaging with the community, creating relevant content, and identifying and seizing marketing opportunities in real-time. This continuous, autonomous activity aims to enhance both the visibility and value of $AIRTOK in the competitive crypto market.

About the Company - AIRTOK

The AI Reflections Token ($AIRTOK) represents a novel approach to cryptocurrency marketing by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence into its core operations. Developed by Airtok, $AIRTOK is designed to automate and optimize marketing efforts, allowing project teams to concentrate on their primary development tasks rather than being bogged down by community management and promotional activities.

Gavin Reddrop, the Founder of Airtok, envisions $AIRTOK as a transformative tool in the crypto space, harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation and efficiency. By automating essential marketing functions, $AIRTOK aims to set a new standard for how crypto projects engage with their audiences and manage their promotional strategies.

For additional details about $AIRTOK and its functionalities, potential clients can refer to the Gitbook: https://docs.airtok.ai/
LinkedIn: Gavin Reddrop
Telegram: Airtok Portal

Media Contact

Organization: AIRTOK
Contact Person Name: Gavin Reddrop
Website: https://airtok.ai/
Email: admin@airtok.ai
City: Melbourne
Country: Australia

SOURCE: AIRTOK



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.