27.08.2024 19:38 Uhr
Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: Raise the Woof at VRCCO's Second Annual Benefit Gala

Join an Evening of Fun, Food and Fundraising on September 21, 2024

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon is back to Raise the Woof in 2024 at their second annual benefit gala, an evening of purpose celebrating Bend's valued pet community and supporting VRCCO's philanthropic fund initiatives. This event will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend, Oregon.

Raise the Woof is an evening of fun and fundraising, including dinner, musical entertainment from the Mitch Gordon Trio featuring Neil Girard and Mark Karwan, unique animal encounters, a VIP speakeasy sponsored by BackDrop Distilling, and a live and online auction.

The funds raised will support the VRCCO Care Fund, which provides advanced medical care to Central Oregon's pets that are in need of financial aid. Since last year's inaugural gala, VRCCO has raised $130,000 to help pets in need. Additionally, contributions toward the Hero Fund allow VRCCO to acquire the state-of-the-art equipment necessary to make a true difference to the patient guests in treatment.

VRCCO is honored to have patient guests and pet parents in attendance, sharing their personal experiences with the specialty hospital as well as the importance of these funds.

The Veterinary Referral Center offers the most advanced emergency and specialty care options to members of the Central Oregon community. VRCCO was formed with a single goal in mind: to provide the highest level of personalized pet care. With over a decade of devotion to the veterinary field, and a lifetime of being animal lovers, they know how important it is to be your pet's hero.

Tickets for "Raise the Woof" Benefit Gala by VRCCO are available for purchase at: https://vrcvet.com/raise-the-woof-2024/. Don't miss this special night that will leave you feeling like a hero to the pets in your community.

Contact: hero@vrcvet.com

Contact Information

Katie Sedivec
Marketing Director
marketing@vrcvet.com
541-209-6960

SOURCE: Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

