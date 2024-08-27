Antea Group: A Day in the Life: Working in a RaaS Assignment With Atir Chak

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Sometimes, you need an extra set of hands to get work done. But, what if you can't add to your headcount? For numerous reasons, our clients find they can't always hire the environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) professional they might need. Antea Group offers an easy EHS Staffing Solution for situations like this. This temporary staffing solution, also known as Resources-as-a-Service (RaaS), was introduced in 2020. What sets this solution apart is that it's flexible, tailored to our client's needs, and it meets the client where they are.

RaaS matches our clients with Antea Group personnel that have the technical skills and knowledge needed for many projects, while also ensuring they're a good fit for the culture of the organization. With this solution, you can temporarily hire a variety of professionals, from entry-level to seasoned experts.

Flexibility is the key here. So, whether you need full-time assistance for a few months, just a few hours with an EHS professional a month, one individual, or a whole team, we work to ensure you have the right Antea Group employee(s) ready to go. Atir Chak, who has completed a RaaS assignment, shares his experience.

My name is Atir Chak. As a Senior Project Manager for Anti Group, I've managed multiple project portfolios, internal company initiatives and resources.

A few years ago, I was introduced to a RaaS opportunity with a petroleum client of ours that was looking for a program manager for their environmental liabilities related to their midstream and downstream assets, which included pipeline facilities, retail petroleum stations, bulk fuel plants, and refineries.

What did the day-to-day experience look like?

My day-to-day experience in the RaaS assignment for the petroleum client was primarily working closely with our client senior leadership and internal teams and the selected environmental consultant to manage strategy direction for the entire portfolio. Safety management was a big part of it, financial management, reserve forecasting, as well as any stakeholder, legal, contractual issues that would arise.

What did you enjoy most about the experience?

What I enjoy most about the RaaS experience is being on the client side of the organization was a very refreshing change in my career as opposed to the traditional consulting.

In addition, the direct interaction with various different departments of the client organization was definitely a plus, getting to see how they work internally and getting facetime with some of the leadership was definitely a growth experience and learning for me. Finally, I think the autonomy and freedom to focus in on the actual portfolio work with minimal administrative responsibilities was definitely a key to the enjoyable experience for me.

How do you think it benefited the client you worked for?

I think this Ras arrangement benefited the client in a number of ways. One was they had an immediate need for an experienced program manager, and you know they were able to fill that role with a knowledgeable, qualified professional with the skills and expertise that fit the role right away. It also eliminates the client's HR responsibilities related to hiring, training, and getting somebody up to speed.

All in all, I think the RaaS arrangement benefited the client and Antea Group and myself in my professional career. So, I would say it's a win, win for all.

Are you Considering a temporary EHS Staffing Solution?

As EHS&S consultants, our expertise lies in understanding your resource requirements and ensuring that the RaaS resources we recommend are tailored to your specific needs. Through our partnership with the Inogen Alliance, we have the capability to provide RaaS services either locally or globally, precisely where and when you require them. To learn more, contact us today!

Careers with Antea Group

RaaS positions not only address our clients' staffing requirements but also offer valuable opportunities for Antea Group employees to enhance their skills and broaden their experiences. To hear other Antea Group employee testimonials about RaaS assignments, listen to Jill Hauck here and Michael Zhou here.

If you're interested in pursuing a career in EHS&S and aspire to gain hands-on experience with Antea Group while potentially filling RaaS roles for diverse clients, explore our careers page for more information.

