ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 20:02 Uhr
HitPaw. Co., Ltd: HitPaw VoicePea V2.0.0 Released: Task Center and Credits Mall Newly Launched

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / HitPaw, a leading developer of creative multimedia software, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the highly anticipated HitPaw VoicePea (formerly known as HitPaw Voice Changer) version 2.0.0. HitPaw VoicePea V2.0.0 introduces the Task Center and Credits Mall features, giving users even more opportunities to get free voices.

HitPaw VoicePea

HitPaw VoicePea
HitPaw is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the highly anticipated HitPaw VoicePea.

LET'S CHECK OUT WHAT'S NEW WITH V2.0.0

Brand New Task Center With Unlimited Possibilities

HitPaw VoicePea V2.0.0 introduces a brand new Task Center that provides users with an incentive to earn credits and unlock more exciting voice effects. Users can earn credits by completing a variety of daily tasks, ranging from basic software tutorials to social media sharing activities. These tasks are designed to be simple and easy to perform, making it easy for users of the software to get started. In the process of completing the tasks, users can get generous reward credits, which can be used to redeem a variety of free voice effects in the Credits Mall to further enhance their voice-changing experience.

Credits Mall With a Wide Range of Voice Effects

HitPaw VoicePea has also officially launched the Credits Mall, which allows users to easily accumulate credits and use them to redeem their favorite free voice effects in the Task Center. The Credits Mall offers a wide range of AI voice effects from classic hits to highly sought-after celebrity voice effects to meet the diverse needs of users. Users can select and switch between voice effects to give their voice content a unique style and personality, and HitPaw VoicePea will continue to update and enrich the voice effects library in the Credits Mall to ensure that users always have access to the latest and hippest voice effects. Whether looking for humor or wanting to mimic a celebrity's voice, users will find the right voice effects here to add unlimited possibilities to their voice creations.

The Credits Mall will be shown only to "Free Trial" and standard license users, helping them explore more voice effects. It will not be available to Pro license users.

For more information, visit https://www.hitpaw.com/hitpaw-voice-changer.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw's mission is to make digital creativity accessible to everyone. HitPaw provides the most innovative multimedia solutions such as video editing, voice changing, screen recording, watermark removal, image editing, photo enhancement, etc. to unleash the infinite creativity around the world.

To know more, visit https://www.hitpaw.com/.

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

Discord: https://discord.gg/wuc4cstcjJ

Contact Information

Cayla Luo
Marketing Manager
marketing@hitpaw.com
+8615889670304

