Dan Greenspon Joins Give Interactive as Market Advisor

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Give Interactive, a leading philanthropy tech platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Greenspon as a Market Strategy Advisor. Dan will advise on the organization's sales and development strategies, strengthening Give Interactive's position in the Donor Advised Fund (DAF) and Community Foundation market.

Give Interactive Logo

Give Interactive Logo

Give Interactive provides comprehensive technology solutions to DAF sponsors, community foundations, financial services firms, and faith-based institutions. With a robust technology platform supporting billions of charitable dollars, the company aims to enhance its market reach and client acquisition under Dan's leadership. "Give Interactive is an incredible technology stack with the potential to revolutionize the DAF industry," said Dan Greenspon.

Give Interactive serves enterprise DAF sponsor clients, managing over $7 billion in charitable funds. Dan Greenspon will offer day-to-day expertise on Give Interactive's go-to-market strategy, client acquisition, and growth initiatives. His focus will include supporting existing sales efforts and expanding the company's brand and reach to new prospective audiences, DAF sponsors, and financial services firms.

Lucas Cherry, CEO of Give Interactive, expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointment: "Dan brings a unique set of skills, background, and expertise in the DAF marketplace. His 15-year career with various DAF sponsors and vendors aligns perfectly with our goals for sales leadership. We are excited for him to join our efforts in building brand awareness, vision, and market share, particularly with financial services firms."

Dan aims to increase awareness of Give Interactive's solutions. "Joining the Give Interactive team is an honor and a joy," said Dan. "Our goal is to lower friction and costs, while speeding up philanthropic capital in the DAF market, which is the fastest-growing segment of philanthropy today. With Lucas's leadership and a dedicated team of industry experts, Give Interactive offers unmatched solutions for large DAF sponsors."

Give Interactive's core fund and investment accounting packages, along with built-in integrations with technologies such as Sage Intacct, NetSuite, Blackbaud, Salesforce, PowerBI, and Guidestar, are set to revolutionize the DAF market. The platform provides a seamless, out-of-the-box solution that can be smoothly implemented, offering flexibility and existing integration partnerships.

For more information, please contact: info@giveinteractive.com

About Give Interactive Give Interactive is a leading provider of donor-advised fund (DAF) and endowment technology platforms, offering comprehensive solutions to DAF sponsors, community foundations, financial services firms, and faith-based institutions. Our platform simplifies fund management and integrates seamlessly with existing technologies, revolutionizing the DAF market.

Contact Information

Hannah Erickson

Director of Client Delivery

herickson@giveinteractive.com

SOURCE: Give Interactive LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.