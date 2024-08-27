Albert Plastic Surgery's Revolutionary Closed Rhinoplasty Procedure

A Global Approach for All Primary and Revision Cases

Contrary to some surgeons' views of traditional closed or endonasal approaches, the limited incision closed rhinoplasty technique can be reliably employed for all rhinoplasty cases regardless of their complexity. With a resurgence of interest from the public in scarless and preservation nose surgery, Albert Plastic Surgery's innovative closed rhinoplasty approach has quickly become a sought-after solution for patients in NYC and beyond.





Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty procedure in NYC, by Dr. Albert, will ensure your comfort by administering general anesthesia. He will address the specific aspects of your nose that you've discussed, such as its size, shape, and appearance.





Dr. Albert's approach comes with a wealth of benefits

Limited incision rhinoplasty has many advantages for both the patient and the surgeon. It is one of the most reliable techniques available and has a low rate of complications and revision requests. The technique minimizes soft tissue damage and preserves blood supply, enhancing safety while reducing downtime and optimizing results. External scarring is completely avoided.

It is an easier technique for surgeons to master, allowing for widespread adoption, especially among novice plastic surgeons. With conventional closed rhinoplasty, there are multiple endonasal incisions to master. Dr. Albert's version of closed rhinoplasty at Albert Plastic Surgery simplifies the procedure by requiring surgeons to learn just a single incision, making the technique easier to understand, absorb, and replicate.

Additionally, the endonasal approach allows surgeons to place cartilage grafts more precisely without suture fixation. The surgical team can make real-time aesthetic evaluations, as the nasal skin envelope remains intact throughout the procedure. This helps surgeons meet their patients' cosmetic expectations more accurately and reliably, resulting in higher patient satisfaction.

Dr. Albert - Surgical pioneer and innovator

Dr. Albert comes from a family of NYC-based physicians, which deepened his commitment to his craft. From early on, he viewed the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery as the arena where he could positively impact people's lives. He strives to remain ahead of the curve as a surgeon, incorporating the latest progressive techniques to perfect outcomes, reduce downtime, and minimize postoperative scarring.

Dr. Albert is devoted to producing natural-looking improvements that align with each patient's unique vision for a more attractive, inviting appearance. He completed elite Fellowship training in aesthetic surgery at among the world's most prestigious training institutions - the Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital. In 2017, he was chosen as the director of this renowned fellowship program, where he continues to advance his innovative surgical techniques.

Dr. Albert spent six years as a resident and chief resident in Plastic Surgery at the University of Massachusetts. A clinical editor and Aesthetic Society Board Member, he's renowned for his expertise in closed limited incision rhinoplasty, a technique he's mastered and shared globally through a recent publication in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Learn more about Dr. Albert and his innovative closed rhinoplasty technique.

