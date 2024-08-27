Cardiff-by-the-sea, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - The AI Conference has announced plans to host its next event on September 10th and 11th. Established in 2023, the conference has quickly become a key gathering for AI professionals and leaders. Now in its second year, it continues to bring together top AI researchers, innovators, and decision-makers around the world (38 countries) to advance the development and deployment of cutting-edge AI technologies.

The AI Conference serves as a forum for researchers, engineers, startup founders, technology leaders, and investors in the field of artificial intelligence. It provides a platform for experts to share recent developments and insights in AI technology. The conference combines in-depth technical presentations with discussions on practical applications, allowing attendees to gain both theoretical knowledge and implementable strategies for integrating AI into their work.







Caption: Some of the speakers for this year's AI Conference

This year's conference boasts an exceptional roster of speakers, including Peter Norvig and Alan Spector, pioneers in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Attendees will also hear from the Head of Research at OpenAI who is leading the development of frontier models like the highly anticipated GPT-5. Additionally, the conference will strongly represent open source models with Meta's head of GenAI Products, the CEO of Stability AI, and the Co-Founder of Anyscale among others. Adding a crucial perspective on AI's role in national security, the Pentagon's Head of Artificial Intelligence for the Department of Defense will discuss the strategic integration of AI within defense frameworks.

A major highlight of the conference will be the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. Experts will discuss the massive opportunities for developing new treatments and accelerating advanced drug discovery, highlighting how AI is revolutionizing patient care and medical research. Equally important, these discussions will address the ethical considerations inherent in deploying AI in such critical areas, ensuring that innovation proceeds hand in hand with responsibility.

The conference will also host a panel on building AI agents, featuring CEOs and industry leaders from top tech companies, including Salesforce, Microsoft, and Zapier, along with a representative from a leading AI agent startup.

"It's hard to overstate the impact AI will have on humanity.," said Shon Burton, creator of The AI Conference. "Our goal is to provide a space where experts and innovators can build and collaborate to ensure AI's advancement benefits society." Previously Shon founded an AI company in 2012, which he grew and sold in 2023. He also has experience in organizing industry events, having launched the Machine Learning Conference in 2012.

For further information about The AI Conference, including registration details and the event agenda, please visit aiconference.com. For press inquiries, contact press@aiconference.com.

The AI Conference is a leading global event established in 2023, bringing together top AI professionals, researchers, and industry leaders to advance cutting-edge technologies. Held annually in San Francisco, the conference features expert speakers and discussions that bridge the gap between AI innovation and practical application. With a focus on fostering collaboration, the event covers key topics like healthcare, national security, and the ethical implications of AI. Founded by AI entrepreneur Shon Burton, the conference is dedicated to ensuring AI's advancement benefits society.

