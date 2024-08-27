Motorola Solutions: Empowering Inclusion Through Our Company

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Motorola Solutions

In this four-part series, learn how our diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) volunteer community impacts culture, career, company and community. Be sure to check out parts one and two of the series, Empowering Inclusion Through Culture and Empowering Inclusion Through Career, if you missed them.

Motorola Solutions' DEI initiatives are closely aligned with our business objectives, enhancing our ability to serve customers more effectively while building both the business and cultural acumen of our employees. Our business councils offer diverse opportunities for employees to engage in our company's strategy and how our DEI initiatives ladder up to this strategy and our business overall.

Here are some highlights from spring:

Our LatinX Business Council and Young Professionals Group (YPG) led sessions on the use and impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), demonstrating how AI technologies drive innovation and improve efficiency. LatinX also created virtual opportunities for employees around the world to engage in a three-part series on empowering AI within our business. The sessions focused on the introduction and impact of AI tools, harnessing ChatGPT and Motorola Solutions-specific generative AI tools, which provided a strong understanding of how our customers leverage our technology to help keep their communities safer.

YPG organized two sessions to further build the acumen of our employees. The group hosted a product blitz session - an overview of 30 Motorola Solutions products in 30 minutes - ensuring all employees, regardless of function, are equipped with knowledge about our leading-edge technologies.

YPG led a session on our narrative, "Solving for safer," designed to explore the essence of the Motorola Solutions brand and empower employees to share our story about who we are, what we do and the value we deliver to the world. Importantly, the session highlighted the vital role every employee individually plays in bringing our brand to life and reminded all about the absolute importance of our work.

Motorola Solutions is dedicated to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered. Through our impact on culture, career, company and community, we build a strong foundation for an inclusive and innovative future. Read more about our impact in our 2023 DEI Annual Report, and stay tuned for the fourth installment in this series - Empowering Inclusion Through Community - coming soon!

