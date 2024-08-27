Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of EagleOne Metals Corporation (CSE: EAGL) ("EagleOne" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the CSE under the symbol EAGL.

EagleOne holds an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Magusi West gold property, located 39 kilometres northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project consists of 11 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 563 hectares. There has been a significant volume of historic drilling activity and other geological work completed on and around the Magusi West property. EagleOne plans to complete a Phase I exploration program on the property in the fall of 2024.

"The Abitibi Greenstone Belt has been the source of a number of sigificant gold discoveries," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "There is still tremendous exploration potential in the region, and we wish EagleOne the best with its exploration program at Magusi West."

Matthew Markin, President and CEO of EagleOne, added: "Trading on the CSE is an important milestone in the Company's development. We are excited about the potential opportunities, including greater access to capital, that listing on a public exchange with an innovative and business-friendly approach to public markets brings."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221278

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)