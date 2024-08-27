Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company reducing health risks, extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, and contributing to the environment, is pleased to announce that it has been featured in a television broadcast on August 22, 2024, on Israel's National Public Broadcast Network ("Kan 11").

Nov Reuveni, the health reporter for Kan 11, noted that the public is generally aware deep fried food is not healthy, but they are not aware that the oil itself is the culprit: "What seemed until recently to be impossible, now becomes very simple. And it seems that it is only a matter of time until a cleaner and much less harmful oil becomes the standard."

Founder and President Michael Pinhas Or demonstrates the filtration capabilities of Beyond Oil's product

Michael Pinhas Or, President of Beyond Oil, comments, "We are so pleased to be featured by Israel's National Public Broadcast Network as we continue to work tirelessly to demonstrate Beyond Oil's benefits to global health, environmental stewardship, and cost savings. Fried food in refrying oil remains popular all across the world, and in the United States alone, as many as one in three Americans eat fast food at least once per day.¹ Our team will continue to strive to help reduce certain health ailments for children and adults alike in the coming years by removing toxins from the frying oil."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil is a health food-tech company specializing in the health sector. Over the course of 15 years, it has developed a formula comprised of food additives that create an innovative filter powder, protected by a patent. This formula effectively absorbs degradation components from fried oil, slows down the rate of deterioration reactions, and, through a straightforward filtration process, enables the oil to be reused while preserving its quality. Beyond Oil's solution represents a significant global advancement in safeguarding the health of diners and kitchen workers in factories or restaurants that reuse the same oil over an extended period. The integration of Beyond Oil technology in restaurants, hotels, caterers, and factory operations not only enhances public health, social responsibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the food industry. By mitigating pollution, conserving resources, and promoting responsible practices, Beyond Oil strives for environmental stewardship within the culinary landscape. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

Contacts

Jonathan Or

CEO and Co-founder

info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

1-647-691-9801

ir@beyondoil.co

¹ Mayo Clinic Website: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-why-eating-too-many-fried-foods-could-lead-to-early-death/

Forward-Looking Statement and Information"

