WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
26.08.24
17:56 Uhr
9,152 Euro
-0,030
-0,33 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9409,20027.08.
9,0309,11027.08.
ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2024 22:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland and Bluewhite To Bolster Autonomous Capabilities With Strategic Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, and Bluewhite, a leading autonomous technology company enabling AI-driven autonomous farming, has announced a multi-phase partnership.

The companies will collaborate on distribution, manufacturing and integration of Bluewhite's autonomous solutions for New Holland tractors in North America. This partnership will enable New Holland tractors to operate fully autonomously in orchards, vineyards and other specialty crop operations.

Bluewhite's AI-driven autonomous farm solution leverages AI, sensor fusion, advanced vehicle integration and precision. It also helps growers to manage their fleets and data - and, ultimately, produce more with less. Bluewhite works with over 20 leading permanent crop growers, enabling autonomous farming on multiple crops and tractor models across 150,000 acres in the U.S.

The proven capabilities of Bluewhite in orchards and vineyards bolsters New Holland's strategy to bring autonomous solutions across all segments it serves, especially in the specialty crop market.

This unique technology helps New Holland customers address immediate challenges, such as labor shortages and rising operational costs in the specialty crop market. Depending on the specific use case, the technology has proven to reduce operational costs by up to 85% through a combination of savings in inputs, labor and maintenance costs.

"With this tech, we're not only helping address the financial aspect of an operation by freeing up an operator to tackle other tasks; we're alleviating some of the biggest pain points growers contend with every day that slow them down during the most critical times in the growing season," stated Paul Welbig, precision product marketing director for New Holland Agriculture North America.

New Holland partners with Bluewhite

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
