PR Newswire
27.08.2024 22:42 Uhr
142 Leser



Open Compute Project Foundation: Advancing Hyperscale Deployments: Aligned Data Centers First to Achieve New OCP Ready for Hyperscale Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP), the nonprofit organization bringing hyperscale innovations to all, is proud to announce Aligned Data Centers as the first data center provider to earn OCP Ready for Hyperscale certification. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the leading technology infrastructure company, with its ORD-02 facility in Chicagoland becoming the first certified data center under this rigorous program.

Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)

Aligned is renowned for its innovation, efficiency, scalability, and sustainability. ORD-02 earned near-optimum results across its OCP Ready site assessment, exceeding standards across in site access and logistics, structural, cooling, connectivity, service, efficiency, and certifications. Aligned's standardized, award-winning methodologies are utilized across its data center portfolio.

Aligned's ORD-02 certification coincides with the launch of the new OCP Ready for Hyperscale program from the OCP.

This certification was co-led by OCP Project Leads Mark Dansie and Scott Sharp, working within the Data Center Facilities Project, and was created to focus on hyperscale requirements relating to logistics, site access, base building infrastructure and more.

By adhering to a community-led checklist and completing the approval process, data center operators who achieve this certification demonstrate their readiness to accommodate hyperscale wholesale deployments across a wide range of criteria.

A primary goal of the program is to help hyperscalers identify data centers where they can reserve space, power and cooling earlier (e.g. core and shell, ready for fit-out, build-in-progress, and capacity available). For data center operators, this certification avoids un-usable critical infrastructure due to basic building constraints and reduces redundancies in the requirements gathering phase of customer engagements.

"Aligned is proud to receive the first-ever OCP Ready for Hyperscale Certification, validating our longstanding capabilities in hyperscale deployments," says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. "From flexible, sustainable designs to industry-leading, high-density cooling technologies - including air, liquid, and hybrid configurations - we unlock seamless scale for hyperscale businesses, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness."

"The New OCP Ready for Hyperscale certification aims to standardize facility criteria that are compatible with all hyperscalers. Establishing a standard for base-building infrastructure reduces the time required to select a suitable data center for deployments. The data center industry is growing rapidly and ensuring new facilities are compatible with the customer requirements is extremely important," says Scott Sharp, OCP Ready Facilities Program Co-Lead.

Aligned's ORD-02 data center is on the OCP Marketplace here.

Contact:
Dirk Van Slyke
303-999-7398
dirkv@opencompute.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018821/OCP_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-hyperscale-deployments-aligned-data-centers-first-to-achieve-new-ocp-ready-for-hyperscale-certification-302232152.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
