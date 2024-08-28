American Distilling Institute Names St. Augustine Distillery '2024 Distillery of the Year'

The 21st Annual Prestigious Bubble Cap Award Recognizes Pioneering Florida Distillery

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / The American Distilling Institute (ADI) honored St. Augustine Distillery with its highest accolade, the Bubble Cap Award for Distillery of the Year, on August 27, 2024, during its annual conference in Baltimore, MD. The award was presented by ADI President Erik Owens to the distillery's founders and VP of Production, Philip McDaniel, Mike Diaz and Ric deMontmollin.

The Bubble Cap Award, introduced in 2010, recognizes the top distillery globally for excellence in spirits quality, innovation, transparency, authenticity, growth and community involvement. Criteria for the award include producing fewer than 100,000 proof gallons annually, being independently owned and distilling its own products.

Owens praised St. Augustine Distillery's achievements, particularly noting their impressive tourism draw of 175,000 visitors each year. "In 2014, Phil McDaniel had a dream to make whiskey and share it with the world. That passion drove him to make connections in his community and overcome every obstacle," Owens remarked. He also highlighted the distillery's significant contributions to the craft spirits community and legislative progress. St. Augustine Distillery has played a crucial role in expanding the distilling sector in Florida and advocating on a national level for the craft spirits industry.

Based in the nation's oldest city, St. Augustine Distillery is renowned for its artisanal spirits, including award-winning bourbon, rum, gin, and vodka. Their commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in their numerous awards and acclaimed visitor experience, which has been named the "#1 Whiskey Tour in North America" by the Drammie Awards.

The distillery operates from the Historic FP&L Ice Plant, a building originally constructed in 1907. This once-silent structure was meticulously restored by the distillery's founders, earning the 2014 Award for Excellence for Reuse and Repurpose from the Urban Land Institute of North Florida.

Co-founder and CEO Philip McDaniel is a passionate advocate for the craft distilling industry. His efforts have advanced not only St. Augustine Distillery but the broader craft distilling community through legislative initiatives and industry advocacy. "We are deeply honored to receive The Bubble Cap award from the American Distilling Institute," McDaniel stated. "Since our founding in 2012, our mission has been to create an immersive and educational experience for our guests and to craft some of the finest bourbon in the world. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the invaluable guidance from industry experts. We are thrilled to be in the company of so many amazing distilleries previously honored with this award. We remain committed to promoting craft distilling and its benefits for our community, the state of Florida and the industry nationwide."

As St. Augustine Distillery continues to grow and innovate, its dedication to quality and community remains unwavering. Being named ADI's 2024 Distillery of the Year is a testament to its passion, advocacy, and the exceptional quality of its spirits.

