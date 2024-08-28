bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Joins Forces with Innovative International Marketing Firm to Elevate Brand Awareness

Strategic and Nationwide Digital Marketing Campaign to Start Immediately

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt: 0I5A, WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Güzel Derece Seed Creators Management and Consultancy Services Inc. ("Güzel°"), an innovative marketing and brand consultancy firm based in Antalya, Turkey.

Güzel° has established a 'Marketing Acceleration Camp' called 'Serik Valley' in Antalya, Turkey, where it provides its team with a live and work environment in partnership with a local leading resort operator. Beyza Günaydin, Creative Director of Güzel°, will lead bettermoo(d)'s upcoming social media-focused marketing campaigns to ensure that the current product launch of its Moodrink reaches greater awareness in the relevant markets and to also enhance its brand partnership with the Company's Co-Founding Member Bryan Adams.

"The goal is to create virality with our social media strategies to build bettermoo(d)'s brand into a household name in the domestic market before targeting an international audience," says Mrs. Günaydin. Mrs. Günaydin, representing Gen Z, has a deep understanding of what clicks on social media.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing bettermoo(d)'s brand and investor awareness and driving sustainable growth as the Company continues to expand its presence in the plant-based food industry. The strategic and nationwide digital marketing campaign is going to start immediately.

The Partnership:

Güzel° will provide comprehensive support to bettermoo(d) by developing and executing a robust TikTok social media strategy tailored to engage and expand the brand's target audience. This includes the management of content production, ensuring high-quality and impactful TikTok clips that align with bettermoo(d)'s brand identity. Additionally, Güzel° will oversee the creation and optimization of advertising campaigns for bettermoo(d)'s flagship product, Moodrink and Moodrink Barista, on various social media platforms, including the preparation of creative content and in-depth performance analysis. The collaboration will also focus on increasing investor awareness, with Güzel° crafting targeted content and managing investor-focused advertising campaigns. Furthermore, Güzel° will implement a structured monthly social media content calendar, ensuring consistent and strategic brand messaging across all platforms.??

"We're excited to collaborate with Güzel°'s Creative Director Beyza and her talented team to fully realize the potential of our upcoming rollout. As we continue to see growing demand for plant-based products, their expertise in social media strategy and content creation will be instrumental in helping us connect with an even broader audience. The timing of this collaboration couldn't be better as we continue to expand our reach and solidify bettermoo(d) as a leading name in the plant-based industry," said Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

"We're delighted to partner with bettermoo(d) at such an exciting time for the brand. Our team is eager to apply our creative expertise to elevate their presence on social media, particularly on TikTok, and to craft compelling campaigns that resonate with their growing audience. Together, we are confident that we will take bettermoo(d)'s engagement and successes to the next level," said Anil Idiz, Social Media Manager of Güzel°.

The marketing agreement with Güzel° involves providing services for up to six months, commencing on or about August 27, 2024, or until the budget is exhausted. The duration of these services may be adjusted-either extended or shortened-at the discretion of management, depending on the effectiveness of the marketing efforts. Güzel Derece Seed Creators Management and Consultancy Services Inc.'s operational office is located at Kadriye Mah. Kadriye 5.Sk. No:1/51 PK.104 Serik, Antalya, Turkey, and can be contacted via email at theoffice@guezel.com.tr.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $120,000 plus applicable taxes to Güzel°, and has issued to Guzel 170,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, having an exercise price of $0.75 and vesting immediately.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

