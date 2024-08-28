Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - HelloPrenup, the premier online platform for creating prenuptial agreements, is excited to announce its expansion into 11 new states: Utah, Maine, Hawaii, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming, Alaska, and Oklahoma. With this latest expansion, HelloPrenup is now available in 43 states, offering more couples across the country access to easy, affordable, and legally sound prenuptial agreements.

Key Features of HelloPrenup:

User-Friendly Interface: HelloPrenup's intuitive platform guides users through each step of creating a prenuptial agreement, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

Cost-Effective: Traditional prenuptial agreements can be costly and time-consuming. HelloPrenup offers an affordable alternative without compromising on quality or legality.

Customization: Every relationship is unique, and so are the agreements created on HelloPrenup. The platform allows couples to tailor their prenup to their specific needs and circumstances.

Legal Validity: HelloPrenup's agreements are designed to comply with state legal requirements.

Attorney Services: Couples also have the ability to add an attorney service to their agreement if they'd like legal advice, representation or tailored language added to their document.

E-sign & notarization: By partnering with Proof, the leader in e-signatures & notarization, couples can now sign and notarize their document within their HelloPrenup account-all without leaving their couch.

Julia Rodgers, Esq., CEO and Founder of HelloPrenup, expressed her enthusiasm for the company's continued growth:

"At HelloPrenup, our mission is to make the process of creating a prenuptial agreement accessible to everyone, no matter where they live. By expanding into these additional states, we are empowering even more couples to take control of their financial futures with confidence and transparency. We believe that every couple deserves the opportunity to protect their assets and plan for a strong financial partnership, and we're thrilled to extend our services to couples in these new states."

HelloPrenup's platform provides couples with an intuitive and user-friendly experience, allowing them to draft a customized prenuptial agreement online at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. As the most trusted name in online prenuptial agreements, HelloPrenup continues to innovate and expand, making it easier for couples across the United States to safeguard their financial interests before saying "I do."

For more information about HelloPrenup and to see if the platform is available in your state, visit www.HelloPrenup.com.

About HelloPrenup:

HelloPrenup is the pioneering online platform dedicated to making prenuptial agreements accessible, affordable, and actually enjoyable. Founded with the belief that every couple deserves to enter marriage with confidence, HelloPrenup offers a streamlined solution that caters to the unique needs of modern relationships looking to co-create their future and cover their ass(ets) today.

