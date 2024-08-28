Black Book Market Research: IKS Health Named Top Provider of Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription, and Document Capture for 11th Straight Year by Black Book Research

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Black Book, a leader in accurate and unbiased customer satisfaction surveys within the healthcare services and software sectors, conducted an extensive crowdsourced poll to identify the top medical transcription software and virtual scribe services. IKS Health, based in Dallas, achieved the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty ratings for the eleventh consecutive year, reaffirming its position as a top performer in this comprehensive study of user experience.





The survey assessed how healthcare providers are strategically preparing for the future by investing in advanced transcription software and outsourced solutions. It evaluated their efforts to reduce staffing costs, overcome resource shortages, and enhance operational efficiency. By adopting cutting-edge technologies, providers aim to not only streamline their current operations but also ensure their systems are resilient and adaptable to the evolving demands of the healthcare industry. This comprehensive analysis highlights the proactive steps taken by organizations to future-proof their technology infrastructure while addressing critical challenges in staffing and resources.

"Medical transcription has evolved into an essential component of the clinical documentation process, playing a pivotal role in ensuring accuracy and efficiency in patient records. Vendors in this space are navigating the complex challenges of supporting healthcare providers amidst sweeping reforms and the ongoing transition to value-based reimbursement models. As the healthcare industry shifts its focus toward outcomes and quality of care, transcription service providers are under increasing pressure to adapt and deliver solutions that not only meet regulatory requirements but also enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of clinical documentation. These vendors must strike a delicate balance between maintaining high standards of accuracy and scalability, while also enabling their clients to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape driven by the demands of value-based care," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book.

The study highlighted that traditional EHR charting practices have significantly diminished the quality of patient encounters, with 98% of physicians and 95% of office staff confirming this decline in their survey responses. Additionally, 81% of the 1,885 healthcare consumers (patients) surveyed in a Black Book panel expressed dissatisfaction with the reduced time spent with their physicians during their most recent exams, whether conducted in-office or through telemedicine.

Business office managers and physician administrators reported a substantial financial impact, citing an average loss of 51% or more in practice revenue due to increased down-coding and a reduction in patient visits, including telemedicine consultations, since 2019. This represents a notable 29% increase in revenue loss compared to data from the 2024 polling period, underscoring the financial strain practices are experiencing as a result of these challenges.

"When practices use virtual scribes, clinicians experience a significant reduction in time spent on non-clinical tasks, shorter queues for patient visits, improved documentation and coding quality, and enhanced patient satisfaction," said Brown.

Based on aggregate client experience and customer satisfaction scores across 18 key performance indicators, IKS ranked first in 12 of the surveyed subsets, including:

Transcription Technology Software for Hospitals and Inpatient Facility Practitioners.

Transcription Technology Software for Physicians and Ambulatory Care.

Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services for Hospitals and Inpatient Facilities Practitioners.

Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services for Physicians and Ambulatory Care.

"IKS Health's consistent recognition is a testament to its exceptional blend of world-class customer service, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering reliability. The company's success lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate EHR systems, artificial intelligence, and documentation workflows into a cohesive, transparent process. This winning combination not only elevates operational efficiency but also ensures a superior user experience, setting IKS Health apart as a leader in the industry," said Brown.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC offers comprehensive comparison data for medical transcription clients, healthcare IT users, and industry stakeholders, highlighting the top-performing and most respected vendors. As the largest user opinion poll in healthcare IT, Black Book gathers over 2.5 million annual viewpoints on IT and outsourced services. For over 18 years, it has been globally recognized for its customer satisfaction and loyalty polls in technology, services, and outsourcing. Importantly, Black Book remains independent, with no financial ties to any vendors surveyed, including IKS, and releases survey results to the media before notifying vendors.

Follow Black Book on Twitter @blackbookpolls and LinkedIn: Black Book Market Research LLC.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, visit Black Book Market Research. Black Book FAQ, including responses to recent reports, can be viewed at Black Book FAQ.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on newswire.com.