Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Inca Gold Corp. (TSXV: INCA.H) (the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's June 4, 2024, June 14, 2024 and July 25, 2024 press releases and pursuant to the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA"), the Supreme Court of British Columbia extended the Stay Period under a Second Amended and Restated Initial Order until October 7, 2024.

Additional information regarding the CCAA proceeding can be found on the Monitor's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/incaone.

On behalf of the Board,

Edward Kelly

President and CEO

Inca One Gold Corp.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221344

SOURCE: Inca One Gold Corp.